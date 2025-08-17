M Mahboob Alam appointed as Executive Director of Alhamra

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has appointed Muhammad Mahboob Alam as the new Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra. He formally assumed charge today, marking the beginning of a new chapter for one of Pakistan’s most prominent cultural institutions.

Before his appointment to Alhamra, Alam served as Additional Secretary (Admin) in the Information & Culture Department. He previously held the position of Executive Director of the Punjab Arts Council. Throughout his distinguished career, he has also led several other key institutions, earning recognition for his administrative excellence, strategic vision, and commitment to public service.

Welcoming him to Alhamra, Chairman Razi Ahmad, senior officers, and staff expressed warm congratulations and best wishes for his tenure. Speaking on the occasion, Alam reaffirmed his leadership philosophy:

“In my decades of service, I have always regarded integrity, consistency, and meticulous planning as the cornerstones of professionalism. With vision and a positive mindset, any challenge can be transformed into an opportunity.”

In his initial meetings with Deputy Director Admin Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Muhammad Arif, and other officials, Alam outlined his dedication to further strengthening Alhamra’s role as a leading hub of arts, culture, and creativity. His vast experience in cultural administration is widely seen as a significant milestone for the Council’s future growth.

With Mehboob Alam at the helm, Alhamra looks forward to expanding its legacy of promoting artistic excellence, nurturing emerging talent, and taking Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage to audiences at home and abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025