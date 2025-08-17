BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-17

M Mahboob Alam appointed as Executive Director of Alhamra

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has appointed Muhammad Mahboob Alam as the new Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra. He formally assumed charge today, marking the beginning of a new chapter for one of Pakistan’s most prominent cultural institutions.

Before his appointment to Alhamra, Alam served as Additional Secretary (Admin) in the Information & Culture Department. He previously held the position of Executive Director of the Punjab Arts Council. Throughout his distinguished career, he has also led several other key institutions, earning recognition for his administrative excellence, strategic vision, and commitment to public service.

Welcoming him to Alhamra, Chairman Razi Ahmad, senior officers, and staff expressed warm congratulations and best wishes for his tenure. Speaking on the occasion, Alam reaffirmed his leadership philosophy:

“In my decades of service, I have always regarded integrity, consistency, and meticulous planning as the cornerstones of professionalism. With vision and a positive mindset, any challenge can be transformed into an opportunity.”

In his initial meetings with Deputy Director Admin Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Muhammad Arif, and other officials, Alam outlined his dedication to further strengthening Alhamra’s role as a leading hub of arts, culture, and creativity. His vast experience in cultural administration is widely seen as a significant milestone for the Council’s future growth.

With Mehboob Alam at the helm, Alhamra looks forward to expanding its legacy of promoting artistic excellence, nurturing emerging talent, and taking Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage to audiences at home and abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Government of Punjab Lahore Arts Council Muhammad Mahboob Alam

Comments

200 characters

M Mahboob Alam appointed as Executive Director of Alhamra

Benami transactions: SC not required to decide pleas on basis of mere suspicion: Justice Mazhar

Karachi’s development Sindh govt’s responsibility: federal minister

Dar in UK for AI, digital tech talks

World Bank rates $195m power project’s progress as ‘fairly satisfactory’

NDMA issues advisory to stop tourism to mountainous regions

PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

Putin writes condolence to President

KP death toll climbs to over 307: PDMA

Payments made to cover Naqvi’s expenses: Rs4.17m malfeasance uncovered in PCB

Exchange rate adjustment, IFEM change led to HSD price cut

Read more stories