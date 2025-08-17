JI unveils 2-year progress report of nine towns

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Saturday unveiled the two-year progress report of the nine towns under its administration at a ceremony at a local banquet. JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar Khan, opposition leader in the city council Saifuddin Advocate, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Jawed Bilwani and nine chairmen shared their views on the occasion.

The report highlighted the restoration of 171 parks, 25 playgrounds, 42 public sector schools, and seven dispensaries. It noted the installation of more than 100,000 street lights, the reconstruction of 9.3 million square feet of roads and streets, water supply to over 86,000 households, laying of 145,000 running feet of sewerage lines, and payment of over Rs780 million dues to current and retired employees. According to the report, 41 percent of the total available budget was spent on development.

