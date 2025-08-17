BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-17

JI unveils 2-year progress report of nine towns

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi on Saturday unveiled the two-year progress report of the nine towns under its administration at a ceremony at a local banquet. JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar Khan, opposition leader in the city council Saifuddin Advocate, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Jawed Bilwani and nine chairmen shared their views on the occasion.

The report highlighted the restoration of 171 parks, 25 playgrounds, 42 public sector schools, and seven dispensaries. It noted the installation of more than 100,000 street lights, the reconstruction of 9.3 million square feet of roads and streets, water supply to over 86,000 households, laying of 145,000 running feet of sewerage lines, and payment of over Rs780 million dues to current and retired employees. According to the report, 41 percent of the total available budget was spent on development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JI Karachi Monem Zafar Khan Jawed Bilwani

Comments

200 characters

JI unveils 2-year progress report of nine towns

Benami transactions: SC not required to decide pleas on basis of mere suspicion: Justice Mazhar

Karachi’s development Sindh govt’s responsibility: federal minister

Dar in UK for AI, digital tech talks

World Bank rates $195m power project’s progress as ‘fairly satisfactory’

NDMA issues advisory to stop tourism to mountainous regions

PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

Putin writes condolence to President

KP death toll climbs to over 307: PDMA

Payments made to cover Naqvi’s expenses: Rs4.17m malfeasance uncovered in PCB

Exchange rate adjustment, IFEM change led to HSD price cut

Read more stories