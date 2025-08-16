Category 4 hurricane Erin continues to intensify, NHC says

Hurricane Erin, which is the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season and has developed into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, has continued to rapidly intensify, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The storm is currently 120 miles (193 km) northeast of Anguilla, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (233 kph).

Swells generated by Erin will affect portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the Turks and Caicos Islands through the weekend, NHC said.

The swells will spread to the Bahamas, Bermuda, and the east coast of the United States early next week, it said.

Erin is expected to produce areas of heavy rainfall through Sunday across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, the Center said.