Zelenskiy to visit US, Trump speaks with European leaders after Putin summit

WASHINGTON: Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he will visit Washington on Monday to meet Donald Trump, who spoke at length with the Ukrainian president and with NATO and European leaders after the U.S. president’s summit in Alaska with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The highly anticipated Trump-Putin summit yielded no agreement to resolve or pause Russia’s war in Ukraine, although both leaders described the talks as productive before heading home.

Trump held the calls with Zelenskiy and U.S. allies on his way back to Washington, where he landed in the early hours of Saturday morning, the White House said. Zelenskiy described the over 90-minute call with Trump as “long and substantive.”

Zelenskiy said Ukraine supported Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia. He also said he discussed with Trump the “positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.”

Trump-Putin summit ends with no ceasefire in Ukraine war

“Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this. On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war,” Zelenskiy said on X.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing a source, that Trump told Zelenskiy and European leaders during the phone call that Putin was not interested in a ceasefire but in a comprehensive agreement to end the war.

“I think a fast peace deal is better than a ceasefire,” Trump said in the call, according to Ravid, who cited a source on the call without identifying that person.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders from Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy and Britain joined the call in which Trump briefed allies about the summit with Putin.