BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy to visit US, Trump speaks with European leaders after Putin summit

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2025 02:20pm

WASHINGTON: Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he will visit Washington on Monday to meet Donald Trump, who spoke at length with the Ukrainian president and with NATO and European leaders after the U.S. president’s summit in Alaska with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The highly anticipated Trump-Putin summit yielded no agreement to resolve or pause Russia’s war in Ukraine, although both leaders described the talks as productive before heading home.

Trump held the calls with Zelenskiy and U.S. allies on his way back to Washington, where he landed in the early hours of Saturday morning, the White House said. Zelenskiy described the over 90-minute call with Trump as “long and substantive.”

Zelenskiy said Ukraine supported Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S. and Russia. He also said he discussed with Trump the “positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security.”

Trump-Putin summit ends with no ceasefire in Ukraine war

“Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this. On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war,” Zelenskiy said on X.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing a source, that Trump told Zelenskiy and European leaders during the phone call that Putin was not interested in a ceasefire but in a comprehensive agreement to end the war.

“I think a fast peace deal is better than a ceasefire,” Trump said in the call, according to Ravid, who cited a source on the call without identifying that person.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders from Germany, Finland, Poland, Italy and Britain joined the call in which Trump briefed allies about the summit with Putin.

Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia Ukraine conflict RUssia Ukraine war Russia’s war in Ukraine Russia Ukraine ceasefire Trump Putin summit US Russia summit

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskiy to visit US, Trump speaks with European leaders after Putin summit

Public utility cos: Finance ministry seeks update on Raast QR code printing

Pakistan govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Thunderstorm, rain may hit Karachi, different parts of Sindh on Monday: PMD

Gold price per tola sheds Rs900 in Pakistan

Trump-Putin summit ends with no ceasefire in Ukraine war

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

SUPARCO confirms successful deployment of Pakistan’s advanced remote sensing satellite

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit India from Monday, China’s foreign ministry says

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

Read more stories