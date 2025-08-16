BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit India from Monday, China’s foreign ministry says

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2025 12:02pm

BEIJING: Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit India from Monday to Wednesday, China’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday, for talks about a disputed border in the Himalayas.

This is only the second such meeting since a deadly clash in 2020 between Indian and Chinese troops at the border.

Relations between the two Asian giants have been thawing since an agreement last October on patrolling their Himalayan border, easing a five-year standoff that had hurt trade, investment and air travel.

India’s Modi to visit China for first time in 7 years as tensions with US rise

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of the month when he travels to China - his first visit in seven years - to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional security bloc.

India China Wang Yi SCO India China relation

Comments

200 characters

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to visit India from Monday, China’s foreign ministry says

Public utility cos: Finance ministry seeks update on Raast QR code printing

Pakistan govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

Gold price per tola sheds Rs900 in Pakistan

Trump-Putin summit ends with no ceasefire in Ukraine war

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

SUPARCO confirms successful deployment of Pakistan’s advanced remote sensing satellite

Exchange rate volatility: Pakistan govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Read more stories