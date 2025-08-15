Nearly 200 killed in Pakistan’s north as torrential rains wreak havoc

Nearly 200 people have countrywide lost their lives, including 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to incidents related to heavy rains, flooding, landslides, and lightning strikes over the past 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

Among the deceased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s various districts are 152 men, 15 women, and 13 children. Buner witnessed the highest number of deaths. Whereas, 23 other people were also injured in the region.

Furthermore, five people died in Gilgit and nine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy rains, the disaster management authority said.

Relief operations are underway in the affected areas by the PDMA, Pakistan Army, district administrations, Rescue 1122, and local volunteers, it added.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an emergency meeting to review the fresh downpours and flooding situation in the country.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik will brief the PM shortly about the current situation, the PM Office said.

Cloudbursts, heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc across different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming several dozens lives and injuring scores others in one day.

The NDMA said it is continuously monitoring all relief efforts being carried out by the relevant institutions.

“All departments are ensuring preparedness to respond to any emergency situation. People are advised to remain cautious and take necessary safety measures during the ongoing rains and flooding,” it said.

Aggravating situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Meanwhile, Aaj News reported, at least 75 people have died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district as a result of torrential rains and flooding.

MPA Riaz Khan said 80 dead bodies were brought to Buner’s Pir Baba Hospital. Buner Deputy Commissioner Kashif Qayyum also said the flooding has wreaked havoc in Pir Baba area as at least 75 people were killed in different rain-related incidents, including 40 men, 25 women and 10 children. Moreover, he said multitudes of livestock were also killed.

Photo: Screengrab/Facebook/@AliAminKhanGandapurPti

The deputy commissioner said a mosque had collapsed as well in Gokand.

Following which, DC Kashif has imposed emergency in different areas.

Cloudbursts, lightning strikes, overflowing streams, floodwaters, landslide, and blocked roads have already paralysed daily life in various parts of the country, particularly affecting the north.

In Lower Dir’s Lal Qila Maidan, the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Suri Pow village, killing five people and injuring four others. The deceased include two boys, two girls, and a woman. The injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Abdul Rehman, nine people, including women and children, were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams and locals managed to recover them, he added.

In Buner, heavy rains caused waterlogging in Gokand and Pir Baba, with schools flooded and homes submerged. One house was swept away. In Gokand, eight children drowned in floodwaters; one woman also drowned during the storm, and her body was later recovered.

In Khairabad, Mansehra, a mother and daughter died when their house’s roof collapsed due to rain.

Photo: Reuters

In Abbottabad, a matric student drowned while crossing a rain-swollen stream. Another student and a teacher were injured. In Swat, a man died due to a collapsed roof.

Rescue operations have begun in flood-hit areas, and authorities are using all available resources to relocate affected people to safer locations. The army and other agencies are also involved in relief efforts.

MI-17 helicopter crash

In another tragic incident, the MI-17 helicopter of the provincial government, carrying relief goods for rain-affected areas of Bajaur, crashed due to bad weather, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

This tragic accident resulted in the martyrdom of five crew members, including two pilots, he confirmed.

Following the massive rain-related deaths, the provincial government has announced a day of mourning on Saturday in KP.

“The national flag will be flown at half-mast across the province tomorrow,” said CM Gandapur, adding that rescue teams had been dispatched to the crash site.

“The bodies of the martyrs will be laid to rest with full state honours. We share the grief of the families of the martyrs. The helicopter crew sacrificed their lives to save others. They are our true heroes, and their sacrifice will be written in golden words in history,” the chief minister said.

In a separate incident in Bajaur, lightning strikes killed five people, and several mud houses were destroyed.

Destruction in Azad Kashmir

The devastation caused by torrential rains, landslides, and flash floods in Azad Kashmir continued for a third consecutive day. Roads and bridges have been destroyed, cutting off land access to several areas.

In Tehsil Naseerabad of Muzaffarabad, a cloudburst caused flooding in the Sacha stream, sweeping away a family of six, all of whom were killed. Another young man’s body was recovered from a dam near Pallandri, where a woman also died and another was injured.

Photo: Reuters

Flash floods kill 312, 740 injured since June 26

In Bagh, a vehicle carrying tourists was swept away by a flood but, fortunately, the tourists were rescued in time. A bridge over the Machhara stream and four shops in Jhelum Valley were washed away.

At Ratti Gali in Neelum Valley, 500 tourists were stranded at a base camp. Four individuals trapped in the Poonch River were rescued.

The Muzaffarabad-Abbottabad Road was blocked due to a landslide, cutting off access to important routes including Jhelum Valley, Hattian Bala, and Leepa Valley.

Due to the risk of more landslides and flooding in rivers and streams, all public and private educational institutions in Azad Kashmir have been closed for two days.

Devastation in Gilgit-Baltistan

Cloudbursts caused severe destruction in Gilgit-Baltistan as well. In Ghizer, the death toll from flooding rose to 11, with 6 bodies recovered. Roads to Shandur and Deosai have been blocked at multiple points. The Ashkuman and Yasin tehsils have been completely cut off.

In Diamer, two people were swept away by floodwaters. Flash floods affected dozens of villages in Skardu, Kharmang, and Shigar, destroying homes, crops, orchards, and electricity poles.

Floods have blocked Ashkuman Road at eight different locations, and the road to Deosai is also destroyed, leaving many tourists stranded.

Due to flash floods, landslides, and mudslides, local residents are struggling to survive and protect themselves.

Situation in other parts of country

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the Meteorological Department, Sindh, including Karachi, is likely to receive heavy rains between August 18 and 23.

Additionally, India has released water into the Chenab River, causing a flood situation at Head Marala. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a flood alert for rivers, and a high-level flood threat has also been issued for the Jhelum River.

President, PM express grief over loss of lives in rains & floods

President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in rains and floods in different parts of the country.

Condoling with the bereaved families, President Zardari prayed for the elevation of ranks of those who lost their lives.

Zardari directed the authorities concerned to accelerate their relief activities. He said every possible effort be made for the assistance and rehabilitation of the affected people.

In his message, PM Shehbaz also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by flash floods following a cloudburst in District Battagram.

The premier prayed for the elevation of ranks of those who lost their lives in the floodwaters and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families.

He directed that the injured be provided immediate and all possible medical assistance.

The prime minister instructed that the rescue operation in the affected area be further accelerated.