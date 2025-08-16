BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
Aug 16, 2025

PM reiterates support for CPEC’s industrial component

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing the industrial component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), underscoring the country’s intent to leverage China’s expertise and progress in the textile sector.

During a meeting with a delegation from Chinese garments firm Challenge Fashion Private Limited, led by Chairman Huwang Weiguo, the prime minister announced that a China-Pakistan Business-to-Business conference would soon be held in China. The event aims to foster collaboration between private enterprises from both countries.

Briefing the Prime Minister, Huwang Weiguo highlighted that Challenge Fashion Group has invested $17 million in Pakistan since 2014 and is currently establishing a state-of-the-art textile industry within the country.

The group is also developing a special economic zone (SEZ) in Pakistan, with planned investments of $100 million over five years. This initiative is projected to generate exports worth $400 million.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif inaugurated the Challenge Fashion Group’s special economic zone.

Addressing the delegation, Sharif described the China-Pakistan friendship as unique and resilient, noting that the two nations have consistently supported each other through challenges. He expressed the government’s eagerness to elevate bilateral ties to new heights, particularly through enhanced economic cooperation.

“The growth in economic relations between China and Pakistan is a source of great satisfaction. We encourage Chinese industries to establish operations in Pakistan,” Sharif said. He also commended Challenge Fashion Group for its confidence in the Pakistani market.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the SEZ, Sharif said it would facilitate technology transfer, skill development, and sustainable industrial growth. He directed all relevant authorities to extend full support and provide necessary facilities to the Challenge Group.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari, along with other senior government officials.

