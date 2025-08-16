BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-16

Bilateral trade, investment: Pakistan, US vow to boost cooperation

Tahir Amin Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment, following a high-level meeting between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Natalie Baker, Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy here.

During the meeting held at the Finance Division, both sides discussed avenues for expanding economic cooperation, finalising a landmark trade agreement, and unlocking new opportunities across key sectors including energy, minerals, IT, and cryptocurrency.

The finance minister stated that Pakistan’s economy had “turned a corner,” noting that the recent upgrade by Moody’s — aligning all three major international rating agencies in their assessment of Pakistan’s economic performance—was clear evidence that the hard and necessary reforms undertaken by the government were yielding positive results. He highlighted Pakistan’s bold and much-needed tariff reforms aimed at liberalising trade and steering the country towards export-led growth.

Aurangzeb thanked the US for its continued economic and development support to Pakistan and recalled his recent visit to Washington, DC, where he had constructive engagements with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer to finalise the trade agreement between both the countries.

The minister emphasised that the agreement would usher in a new era of economic collaboration —particularly in energy, mines and minerals, IT, cryptocurrency, and other sectors — while expanding market access, attracting investment, and fostering cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He expressed hope that the deal would lead to increased US investment in Pakistan’s infrastructure, development projects, and digital and mining sectors, which were ready for tangible action and progress.

Natalie Baker said that the trade agreement presented a significant opportunity for both Pakistan and the US to expand bilateral trade. She noted that US companies were taking a keen interest in investment and entrepreneurial opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in supply chain, production, project management, energy, critical minerals, mining, and oil exploration.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working closely together to advance these initiatives, ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes and further strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy Trade IT sector Cryptocurrency Bilateral trade investments Muhammad Aurangzeb Pak US trade Pak US ties minerals Natalie Baker US chargé d’affaires Pakistan US Cooperation

Comments

200 characters

Bilateral trade, investment: Pakistan, US vow to boost cooperation

Govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74pc YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories