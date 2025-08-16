HSD price cut by Rs12.84

ISLAMABAD: On the evening of Friday, the federal government announced a decrease in the price of most petroleum products for the next two weeks. The price of petrol remains the same at Rs 264.61 per litre, but other fuel will be cheaper starting August 16 to August 31.

The new prices are as follows:

High-Speed Diesel (HSD): The price has been reduced by Rs 12.84 per litre, from Rs 285.83 to Rs 272.99.

Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO): The price has been reduced by Rs 7.19 per litre, from Rs 185.46 to Rs 178.27.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO): The price has been reduced by Rs 8.20 per litre, from Rs 170.36 to Rs 162.37.

This price reduction comes after a drop in international crude oil prices over the last two weeks. US crude oil prices fell by $5.71 per barrel, from $69.26 to $63.48, while Brent crude dropped by $5.72 per barrel, from $71.70 to $65.98.

In last review on August 1, 2025, Petroleum levy was fixed at Rs78.02 on petrol and Rs77.01 on HSD. In addition to the revised petroleum levy, a climate support levy of Rs2.50 per litre remains in place on both petrol and diesel, adding to the overall cost burden on consumers.

