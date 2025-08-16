SBP issues coin to mark ‘Marka-e-Haq’

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued Rs75 commemorative coin to celebrate Marka-e-Haq. To honor the valor of our armed forces during the Marka-e-Haq and to celebrate Independence Day with due dignity, the Federal Government has announced to issue a commemorative coin of Rs75 denomination.

The 30.0 mm and 13.5 grams coin will have features including Metal composition of Nickel-Brass, Cu 79 percent, Zn 20percent& Ni 1 percent.

On the obverse side of the coin, the waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North-West in rising position is in the center. Along with periphery on the top of the crescent star is inscribed in wording “ISLAMI JAMHURIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script. Below the crescent and on the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2025.

The face value of coin in numeral “75” in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.

On the reverse side of the coin, wordings “MARKA-E-HAQ” in Urdu script and “2025” in numeral are inscribed in the center. The wordings “PAKISTAN HAMESHA ZINDABAD” in Urdu script is written along with the periphery on the top side of the coin. Two Fighter Aircrafts (shown on right & left sides of the coin), one Naval Ship and one Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS) are shown on the reverse side of the coin.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 15, 2025.

