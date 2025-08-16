Pakistan slams ‘Greater Israel’ plan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned and rejected recent statements made by the Israeli occupying power, alluding to the creation of so-called “Greater Israel,” and its designs aimed at the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said this in a statement on Friday.

Pakistan calls on the international community to outrightly reject such provocative notions that constitute a flagrant violation of the international law, principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter, as well as the relevant UN resolutions.

Such statements reflect the occupying power’s intention to entrench its illegal occupation, as well as its complete contempt for all international efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region, the FO statement remarked.

The international community must take immediate and tangible measures to prevent the occupying power from further destabilising the region, and to end its ongoing crimes and atrocities against the Palestinians. “Pakistan reaffirms its full support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” Ambassador Khan asserted.

It is worth mentioning here that the Palestinian Authority, Arab League (AL) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have categorically dismissed and condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” plan, criticising the rhetoric as stemming from an “extremist mindset steeped in a dangerous expansionist approach”.

They were of the view that such rhetoric constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Arab states and an attempt to undermine security and stability in the region. The Israeli government on Thursday approved construction of over 3,401 new houses for Jewish settlers in West Bank, which sparked new controversy.

The move was being widely criticised, saying that it would further jeopardise Middle East security and aggravate the already volatile situation due to continued Israeli bombardment and forced starvation in Gaza.

