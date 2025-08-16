BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-16

Pakistan slams ‘Greater Israel’ plan

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned and rejected recent statements made by the Israeli occupying power, alluding to the creation of so-called “Greater Israel,” and its designs aimed at the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said this in a statement on Friday.

Pakistan calls on the international community to outrightly reject such provocative notions that constitute a flagrant violation of the international law, principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter, as well as the relevant UN resolutions.

Such statements reflect the occupying power’s intention to entrench its illegal occupation, as well as its complete contempt for all international efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region, the FO statement remarked.

The international community must take immediate and tangible measures to prevent the occupying power from further destabilising the region, and to end its ongoing crimes and atrocities against the Palestinians. “Pakistan reaffirms its full support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” Ambassador Khan asserted.

It is worth mentioning here that the Palestinian Authority, Arab League (AL) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have categorically dismissed and condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “Greater Israel” plan, criticising the rhetoric as stemming from an “extremist mindset steeped in a dangerous expansionist approach”.

They were of the view that such rhetoric constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of Arab states and an attempt to undermine security and stability in the region. The Israeli government on Thursday approved construction of over 3,401 new houses for Jewish settlers in West Bank, which sparked new controversy.

The move was being widely criticised, saying that it would further jeopardise Middle East security and aggravate the already volatile situation due to continued Israeli bombardment and forced starvation in Gaza.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Israel Foreign Office UN Palestinians GCC Arab League Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan slams ‘Greater Israel’ plan

Govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74pc YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories