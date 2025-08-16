PM for enhancing trade, people-to-people ties with BD

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasized the importance of strengthening political, economic, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to expanding trade and enhancing people-to-people connections with its neighbor.

Talking to Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan, Sharif called for sustained momentum in bilateral cooperation. He expressed satisfaction with the growing collaboration between the two countries across various sectors.

Recalling his recent discussions with Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor, Dr Muhammad Yunus, at the D-8 summit in Cairo last December, the prime minister highlighted the need to reinvigorate bilateral mechanisms to further deepen relations.

On his part, High Commissioner Khan conveyed initiatives underway to facilitate travel, trade, and communication between Pakistan and Bangladesh. He reaffirmed his country’s eagerness to nurture the historic bonds of friendship.

Sharif wished the envoy success in his duties and assured the government’s full cooperation. Both leaders expressed confidence that their collaborative efforts would yield positive progress in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations during Khan’s tenure.

Separately, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik met with the prime minister to discuss matters of mutual interest. The two reviewed key issues related to the Petroleum Division in detail, according to officials.

In another meeting, Minister for Power Awais Leghari called on the prime minister to discuss developments pertaining to the Power Division.

The overall political situation in the country also came under discussion during the meeting, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025