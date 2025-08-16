Minorities and LG sectors: PDWP approves 15 uplift schemes worth Over Rs96bn

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the Punjab on Friday approved 15 development schemes of Minorities and Local Government sectors with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs 96 billion.

The PDWP approved conservation/preservation of Gurdwaras, Churches, and Mandirs – Special Initiative at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 billion under a project of promoting the religious tourism in the province.

Under the Punjab Development Program, the meeting approved schemes for improvement of Sewerage & Storm Water Drainage Facilities in Khanewal City, Kamoki, Vehari, and Wazirabad at an estimated cost of over Rs 22.475 billion.

While the scheme for creation of Model Villages (Misali Gaon) through Improved Municipal Services in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Sahiwal were also approved. The schemes named as model villages will cost over Rs 71.919 billion.

Approval to these schemes was accorded at the 19th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for the fiscal year 2025–26, which was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Naeem Rauf, Chairman, Planning & Development Board, Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Rafaqat Ali, Special Secretary Local Government Ms. Asia Gul, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.

