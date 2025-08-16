HPV vaccination campaign: NICC seeks joint efforts from all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD: The National Inter-Agency Coordination Committee (NICC) has stressed the need for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders for the upcoming Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign.

The NICC meeting held here on Friday under the chairmanship of State Minister for National Health Services and Regulations (NHSR&C), underscored the campaign’s critical importance, noting that cervical cancer caused by HPV is the third most common cancer among women in Pakistan and that timely vaccination can save countless lives.

The meeting gathered senior government officials, provincial representatives, donor agencies and international development partners to review key initiatives for strengthening the national immunisation programme and preparedness for the HPV campaign. Participants reaffirmed their collective commitment to ensuring that every child has access to life-saving vaccines.

The chair in consultation with all the NICC members endorsed the guidelines and preventive measures for the HPV campaign 1st phase, while the committee unanimously endorsed the proposed shift from Penta-1 to Penta-10 dose vial for routine immunisation.

Dr Bharath stressed the importance of conducting refresher training for vaccinators prior to any campaign to ensure high-quality service delivery. He highlighted that maintaining a strong focus on routine immunisation, coupled with targeted outreach to underserved communities, is vital for achieving the nation’s health objectives. He also commended the continued support of development partners in driving these priorities forward.

Hamed Yaqoob Shaikh, Secretary MoNHSR&C shared that while we have been actively contributing to Pakistan’s efforts to eliminate diseases, important tasks still remain. He emphasised the need to continue working collectively to fulfill the country’s national commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Shaikh underscored the importance of ensuring that the HPV vaccination campaign reaches both school-going and out-of-school girls, noting that this inclusive approach is essential to achieving the health impact. He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment and pledged his full support toward making the campaign a resounding success.

Responding to this point, Dr Soofia Yunus, director general FDI, shared that all phase one provinces and federating areas, in close collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Immunization and with the technical and operational support of WHO and UNICEF, have already initiated a series of capacity building and advocacy sessions. She informed that all the planned campaign activities are progressing according to schedule, ensuring that the outreach and vaccination targets remain on track.

As a high-level platform, the NICC continues to review progress, address challenges, and align national strategies for immunisation. Friday’s meeting reinforced the Government of Pakistan’s resolve to achieve high vaccination coverage and protect the health and well-being of its people.

Dr Bharath expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants for their active engagement and valuable contributions, with special appreciation for donor partners including WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, and others who have played a pivotal role in shaping the future health of Pakistan. He acknowledged that, as the secretary MoNHSR&C mentioned, challenges still remain; however, he reaffirmed his confidence that, with the continued support of partners and the dedication of the team, the planned goals will be successfully achieved.

