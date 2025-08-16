BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-16

Heavy rains and landslides in NAs: Minister for restoration of roads, relief efforts

Published August 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has instructed the federal secretary Communications and chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) to reach personally and take immediate steps for the restoration of roads and accelerate relief efforts following the recent heavy rains and landslides that caused road closures in the northern areas.

He directed that the NHA should accumulate all recourses and get work force and machinery from Punjab and Sindh to utilise in the affected areas. He said that road network has been badly damaged which has to be restored as early as possible. He said that NHA teams must start their work without wasting a single minute and put their all efforts to provide relief to the travellers.

The federal minister said that the latest wave of monsoon rains has created an alarming situation.

He emphasised that NHA must mobilise all resources in the affected areas to remove landslides and reopen roads for traffic as soon as possible.

Aleem Khan directed that NHA teams be urgently deployed and remain fully active in the northern regions, particularly in Skardu, Jaglot, Buner and various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He instructed that where roads are blocked, alternative routes should be used to maintain traffic flow and a detailed report on the restoration work in Gilgit-Baltistan should be submitted immediately.

Expressing heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives due to heavy rains in Buner and other areas, Aleem Khan prayed for the departed souls.

He also expressed deep grief on the crash of helicopter of KPK Government and loss of precious lives in the incident.

He said that in this difficult time, every possible assistance should be provided to travellers and citizens and the public should be kept informed of the situation in a timely manner by ensuring that relief activities continue without interruption.

Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan directed that the NHA will have to continue its emergency operations to restore traffic and ensure public safety so that continued travel facilities can be extended to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

