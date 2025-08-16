IHC disposes of plea regarding missing person

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disposed of a petition regarding a missing person Naseem Butt after it was told that he was in Adiala Jail on judicial remand in a case.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing of a petition filed by Saiqa Andleeb, wife of missing person namely, Muhammad Naseem Butt, and DSP Legal Sajid Cheema of the Federal Police appeared before the court and submitted the report.

During the hearing, the Islamabad police submitted the report to the court saying that the citizen, Naseem Butt, was arrested in the case of Rawalpindi Airport Police Station.

It said that Naseem Butt is arrested in the case of Rawalpindi Airport Police Station and Butt and others are accused of illegal transplantation of human organs. It added that Naseem is currently in Adiala Jail on judicial remand. Later, the IHC bench disposed of the recovery petition in light of the report.

The petitioner, Andleeb, wife of Naseem Butt, moved the court through her counsel Hafiz Kausar Hussain Gondal, advocate and cited federation of Pakistan and others as respondents. The petitioner, through the instant writ petition in the nature of habeas corpus, invoked the constitutional jurisdiction of this court, seeking production of the detente, Muhammad Naseem who is alleged to have been illegally detained or abducted.

In the petition, counsel for the petitioner contended that on 09.07.2025, unidentified armed persons forcibly entered the petitioner’s house, assaulted the family, and abducted Muhammad Naseem Butt, whose whereabouts remained unknown since then. He added that despite lodging a complaint with the police, no effective action was taken. He contended that the detente was unlawfully picked up by state functionaries without due process, amounting to enforced disappearance and a violation of fundamental rights.

