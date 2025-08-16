BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Pakistan

Decision to boycott by-elections not final: PTI Senator

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 08:05am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Senator Ali Zafar has said that the decision to boycott the by-elections is not final; the PTI founder will be consulted on this matter.

“A decision will be made after receiving clear instructions from the founder,” he said while talking to the media here on Friday.

He noted that within the party, there are differing opinions: one viewpoint suggests that we should not leave the field empty and should contest the elections regardless, as doing so would allow others to take our place. “Conversely, another opinion questions the benefit of participating in such elections. Both perspectives will be presented to the PTI founder,” he added.

According to him, the truth is evident and recognised by everyone around the world; it does not belong to the government or the opposition. Negotiations should be conducted, as they play crucial role in politics; issues are often resolved through dialogue, a method that should be employed consistently. “However, if certain matters cannot be resolved through negotiations, then protests may be necessary. Currently, it appears that no negotiations are taking place, and there doesn't seem to be an indication that they will occur soon. A strategy will be developed following a meeting with the PTI founder regarding this issue,” he said.

