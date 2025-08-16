KP, G-B floods: Baker extends condolences to families

ISLAMABAD: The acting United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, conveyed profound sorrow on Friday over the tragic loss of life and extensive devastation caused by recent flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement posted on X, Baker extended her heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the disaster.

“I am deeply grieved by the tragic loss of life and devastation caused by today’s flash floods,” she said. “I offer my sincerest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones.”

The floods, brought on by unprecedented heavy rainfall, have wrought significant damage across KP and GB, displacing thousands and inflicting severe harm on local infrastructure.

The local emergency response teams continue to work around the clock to provide relief and assistance to those impacted.

Baker reaffirmed the United States’ solidarity with Pakistan during this challenging period. “My team and I stand with the people of Pakistan as they face this difficult time,” she added, underlining Washington’s commitment to supporting ongoing humanitarian efforts in the region.

