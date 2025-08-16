BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-16

Asian currencies struggle after US data

Reuters Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 07:21am

BENGALURU: Asian stocks slipped on Friday after an above-forecast US producer price print tempered expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut, bolstering the dollar and weighing on regional currencies.

Stock markets in Malaysia and the Philippines fell 0.4% and 0.2% each, while Singapore slipped 0.9%. The MSCI gauge of Asian emerging market equities fell 0.3%.

“ASEAN markets are unlikely to sustain their recent advances because lower inflation and interest rates, US dollar weakness have yet to translate to an improving growth outlook,” said Alan Richardson, senior portfolio manager at Samsung Asset Management.

US producer prices rose more than expected in July, data overnight showed, dampening hopes of a jumbo Federal Reserve rate cut in September and denting risk appetite in regional markets.

A softer consumer inflation print earlier this week had boosted expectations of policy easing in the world’s largest economy and lifted risk assets across the board.

The dollar index steadied and held onto previous session gains after the inflation data, keeping Asian currencies under pressure. The Philippine peso slipped 0.2%, and the Taiwan dollar similarly dipped 0.2% to its lowest level since late-May, while most other regional currencies were little changed.

“EM Asian currencies could be under pressure somewhat in the near-term but will likely regain some strength going forward especially in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2026,” said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank, pointing to potential dollar weakness after the Fed’s policy path becomes clearer.

Asian currencies Asian stock markets USD US producer prices

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies struggle after US data

Pakistan govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Pakistan govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74% YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories