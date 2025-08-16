Indian financial markets closed

MUMBAI: India’s equity, currency and debt markets closed on Friday, August 15, for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Monday, August 18.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.07% higher at 80,597.66, while the broader NSE index advanced 0.05% to 24,631.3, as caution prevailed ahead of US–Russia talks on the war in Ukraine on Friday.

The Indian rupee dropped 0.1% versus the US dollar to 87.55, with traders treading lightly ahead of the Trump-Putin summit, although S&P’s upgrade offered a silver lining.

The benchmark 10-year bond ended at 99.48 rupees, with the yield down 8 bps at 6.4003% after S&P Global Ratings upgraded the country’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “BBB” from “BBB-”, reviving sentiment in an otherwise subdued market.