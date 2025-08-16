BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-16

Indian financial markets closed

Reuters Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 07:26am

MUMBAI: India’s equity, currency and debt markets closed on Friday, August 15, for a local holiday. Trading will resume on Monday, August 18.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.07% higher at 80,597.66, while the broader NSE index advanced 0.05% to 24,631.3, as caution prevailed ahead of US–Russia talks on the war in Ukraine on Friday.

The Indian rupee dropped 0.1% versus the US dollar to 87.55, with traders treading lightly ahead of the Trump-Putin summit, although S&P’s upgrade offered a silver lining.

The benchmark 10-year bond ended at 99.48 rupees, with the yield down 8 bps at 6.4003% after S&P Global Ratings upgraded the country’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “BBB” from “BBB-”, reviving sentiment in an otherwise subdued market.

BSE Sensex Indian rupee Indian financial markets Indian equity Trump Putin talks

Comments

200 characters

Indian financial markets closed

Pakistan govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Pakistan govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74% YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories