BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Markets Print 2025-08-16

Nikkei ends at record high as yen weakens

Reuters Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 07:26am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei closed at an all-time high on Friday, as the yen weakened and data showed the nation’s economy was surprisingly resilient. The Nikkei 225 Index accelerated gains in the afternoon session, surging 1.7% to end at a record peak of 43,378.31. It touched an intraday record high of 43,451.46 earlier in the week. The broader Topix jumped 1.6% to 3,107.68, also a record closing level.

The overnight drop in yen provided support to exporters’ shares, while data released on Friday showed Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised rate of 1% in the April-June quarter, beating forecasts. Analysts expect the full impact of US tariffs on growth to emerge later.

Rising US Treasury yields and comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday that the Bank of Japan will likely be raising interest rates were factors behind a jump in financial shares, Nomura Securities strategist Wataru Akiyama said.

“Expectations for improved performance due to rising domestic interest rates are acting as a tailwind, leading to relatively large increases in bank and insurance company shares today,” he said.

Banks were the biggest gainers in the Topix, with a sub-index of lenders climbing 4.7% to its highest level since May 2006. Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 6%, marking an eighth consecutive session of gains and hitting a record high.

