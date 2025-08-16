PTI senators assail govt’s list of civil honours

ISLAMABAD: The Senate erupted into political crossfire on Friday as opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators launched a blistering assault on the government’s civil honours list, slamming it for decorating sitting ministers and loyal political allies under the guise of national recognition.

The session, chaired by Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, opened with the announcement of a select group of senators receiving some of the country’s highest civilian awards on August 14.

Among them were Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik, alongside bureaucrat-turned-politician Ahad Cheema and Sherry Rehman– all aligned with the treasury benches or their coalition partners.

The honours list, bearing a striking resemblance to a cabinet roster, featured scant recognition for cultural or civic contributors – a detail sharply criticised by PTI senators, who condemned the awards as blatant political patronage.

PTI lawmakers were quick to express their disdain. “What war did Atta Tarar fight,” questioned Senator Falak Naz of PTI, mocking what she described as the “militarisation of mediocrity.”

Another PTI senator Humayun Mohmand added with biting sarcasm: “The real war strategist – Nawaz Sharif – was snubbed, despite masterminding our recent military doctrine with India.”

As tensions rose, Senator Faisal Javed Khan of PTI lamented the absence of PTI’s “digital foot soldiers” – the party’s online activists, whom he claimed “fought the Battle of Truth by staying up all night exposing Indian propaganda.”

Their exclusion, he argued, was not just political bias but “a devaluation of the civil honours system itself.”

In defence, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar insisted the awards recognised civilians and security personnel affected by recent unrest and urged critics to “show magnanimity,” noting that diplomatic achievements had also been taken into account.

The debate soon shifted to Independence Day government advertisements, with Senator Javed accusing the administration of erasing the image of Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the campaign, replaced instead by what he called a “parade of the ruling dynasty.” He described this omission as “not just shameful, but a betrayal of our history.”

Tarar, visibly unsettled, said he was “personally hurt” by the exclusion and promised a formal inquiry. “Different institutions publish their own materials,” he said, “but Quaid-e-Azam is our undisputed leader. We all follow him.”

Despite the rancour, the Senate managed to pass a resolution marking Independence Day as the culmination of “centuries of political struggle,” paying tribute to Pakistan’s founders, constitutional architects, and armed forces.

The resolution, moved by Law Minister Tarar, reaffirmed a commitment to protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty, preserving democratic ethics, and building a prosperous future for coming generations. It pledged to pursue sustainable development, economic empowerment, and national unity.

Honouring Jinnah’s leadership, the resolution paid homage to all whose sacrifices secured Pakistan’s independence. It acknowledged the armed forces and security institutions for their valor, paying tribute to martyrs and veterans while pledging to uphold their legacy.

Special mention was made of parliamentarians who framed the constitution and advanced democratic reforms, with a reaffirmed commitment to parliamentary democracy, constitutional supremacy, and the rule of law.

