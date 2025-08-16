BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-16

PTI senators assail govt’s list of civil honours

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate erupted into political crossfire on Friday as opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators launched a blistering assault on the government’s civil honours list, slamming it for decorating sitting ministers and loyal political allies under the guise of national recognition.

The session, chaired by Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, opened with the announcement of a select group of senators receiving some of the country’s highest civilian awards on August 14.

Among them were Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik, alongside bureaucrat-turned-politician Ahad Cheema and Sherry Rehman– all aligned with the treasury benches or their coalition partners.

The honours list, bearing a striking resemblance to a cabinet roster, featured scant recognition for cultural or civic contributors – a detail sharply criticised by PTI senators, who condemned the awards as blatant political patronage.

PTI lawmakers were quick to express their disdain. “What war did Atta Tarar fight,” questioned Senator Falak Naz of PTI, mocking what she described as the “militarisation of mediocrity.”

Another PTI senator Humayun Mohmand added with biting sarcasm: “The real war strategist – Nawaz Sharif – was snubbed, despite masterminding our recent military doctrine with India.”

As tensions rose, Senator Faisal Javed Khan of PTI lamented the absence of PTI’s “digital foot soldiers” – the party’s online activists, whom he claimed “fought the Battle of Truth by staying up all night exposing Indian propaganda.”

Their exclusion, he argued, was not just political bias but “a devaluation of the civil honours system itself.”

In defence, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar insisted the awards recognised civilians and security personnel affected by recent unrest and urged critics to “show magnanimity,” noting that diplomatic achievements had also been taken into account.

The debate soon shifted to Independence Day government advertisements, with Senator Javed accusing the administration of erasing the image of Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the campaign, replaced instead by what he called a “parade of the ruling dynasty.” He described this omission as “not just shameful, but a betrayal of our history.”

Tarar, visibly unsettled, said he was “personally hurt” by the exclusion and promised a formal inquiry. “Different institutions publish their own materials,” he said, “but Quaid-e-Azam is our undisputed leader. We all follow him.”

Despite the rancour, the Senate managed to pass a resolution marking Independence Day as the culmination of “centuries of political struggle,” paying tribute to Pakistan’s founders, constitutional architects, and armed forces.

The resolution, moved by Law Minister Tarar, reaffirmed a commitment to protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty, preserving democratic ethics, and building a prosperous future for coming generations. It pledged to pursue sustainable development, economic empowerment, and national unity.

Honouring Jinnah’s leadership, the resolution paid homage to all whose sacrifices secured Pakistan’s independence. It acknowledged the armed forces and security institutions for their valor, paying tribute to martyrs and veterans while pledging to uphold their legacy.

Special mention was made of parliamentarians who framed the constitution and advanced democratic reforms, with a reaffirmed commitment to parliamentary democracy, constitutional supremacy, and the rule of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SENATE PTI senators civil honours

Comments

200 characters

PTI senators assail govt’s list of civil honours

Pakistan govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Pakistan govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74% YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories