PM briefed about current flood situation in KP, G-B

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of devastating monsoon rains causing severe flooding and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to provide full support to the provincial government and to accelerate rescue and relief efforts.

The prime minister’s instructions followed an emergency meeting with NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, who briefed him on the current flood situation in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NDMA chairman, a serving three-star military general, informed the prime minister of extensive damage caused by fresh cloudbursts and flash floods in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan, along with ongoing rescue operations to assist affected communities.

Addressing the gravity of the situation, Sharif ordered the NDMA to coordinate closely with the KP provincial government and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure that all available resources were immediately deployed.

“The NDMA must deliver tents, medicines, food, and other essential relief supplies without delay,” the prime minister emphasised. He directed that trucks carrying relief materials be dispatched on a priority basis to flood-affected areas.

He further instructed authorities to evacuate stranded residents and tourists from flood zones to safer locations at the earliest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025