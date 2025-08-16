BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Pakistan

Remote areas of Punjab: CM directs installation of water filtration plants

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 08:18am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which progress being made on clean water, water filtration plant and other development projects were reviewed.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about the Model Village project. The meeting also reviewed progress being made on Lahore Development project and Punjab Development project. On this occasion, the proposal to install water filtration plants in the remote areas was also reviewed.

The Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has assigned a deadline of 30th June, 2026 regarding the installation of water filtration plants. She emphasized on the early completion of the construction and repair of streets in the Lahore Development Project.

Expressing her indignation over delay in the completion of some projects, the CM also reviewed 122 beautification projects in every city of Punjab. 51 beautification projects will be completed in Lahore division, 64 in Rawalpindi, 37 in Faisalabad, 75 in Multan. 45 in Sargodha, 64 in Gujranwala, 51 in DG Khan, 61 in Bahawalpur, 53 in Gujrat and 49 in Sahiwal.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure timely completion of all beautification projects. She underscored those public complaints regarding non-availability of drinking water will be redressed on a priority basis.

She directed to formulate a regular system for the construction, repair and maintenance of water filtration plants. She affirmed the importance of keeping the timeline along with construction and quality of development projects before launching them.

