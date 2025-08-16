FCCI marks Independence Day with zeal, fervour

FAISALABAD: The business community of Faisalabad observed Independence Day with success in “Markah-E-Haq” with full enthusiasm and fervour. Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) inaugurated the day by unfurling the national flag in FCCI Complex.

The participants of the event chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad. FCCI president in his speech paid glowing tribute to the martyrs who had laid their lives for the creation of a new homeland for Muslims and those who vigilantly defended the hard earned independence.

He said that “Markah-e-Haq” has given a new dimension to the history of Pakistan. He particularly congratulated Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Hafiz Asim Munir, Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf for successfully defending the sovereignty of Pakistan and said that as usual India attacked Pakistan during the wee hours.

He said that our repulsive attack gave a clear message to India that wars are not won with latest arms and ammunition but it was the spirit to lay down lives for a noble cause of defending the motherland which plays a decisive role. He said that this attack also fortified the unity among the nation while our youth also played a key role by utilizing their IT skills and crippling the Indian defence system.

He said that the business community wanted a positive change in which Pakistan could win global acclimation and be proud to be a Pakistani. He said that the Pakistani economy was entangled in the vicious circle of boom and bust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025