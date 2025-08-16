BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-16

FCCI marks Independence Day with zeal, fervour

Press Release Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

FAISALABAD: The business community of Faisalabad observed Independence Day with success in “Markah-E-Haq” with full enthusiasm and fervour. Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) inaugurated the day by unfurling the national flag in FCCI Complex.

The participants of the event chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad. FCCI president in his speech paid glowing tribute to the martyrs who had laid their lives for the creation of a new homeland for Muslims and those who vigilantly defended the hard earned independence.

He said that “Markah-e-Haq” has given a new dimension to the history of Pakistan. He particularly congratulated Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Hafiz Asim Munir, Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf for successfully defending the sovereignty of Pakistan and said that as usual India attacked Pakistan during the wee hours.

He said that our repulsive attack gave a clear message to India that wars are not won with latest arms and ammunition but it was the spirit to lay down lives for a noble cause of defending the motherland which plays a decisive role. He said that this attack also fortified the unity among the nation while our youth also played a key role by utilizing their IT skills and crippling the Indian defence system.

He said that the business community wanted a positive change in which Pakistan could win global acclimation and be proud to be a Pakistani. He said that the Pakistani economy was entangled in the vicious circle of boom and bust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FCCI business community Rehan Naseem Bharara business community of Faisalabad Pak Army Zindabad

Comments

200 characters

FCCI marks Independence Day with zeal, fervour

Govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74pc YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories