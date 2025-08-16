BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-16

CBD Punjab launches ‘Route 47’ smart road

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

LAHORE: Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) became the epicentre of Independence Day celebrations in Lahore, as the newly inaugurated state-of-the-art CBD Route 47 took centre stage in commemorating Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

Named after the historic year of Pakistan’s independence and inspired by the vision of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, CBD Route 47 holds special significance.

This landmark road has been developed at the very site where Quaid-e-Azam first landed after partition, serving as a tribute to his leadership and unwavering commitment to a progressive Pakistan.

The celebrations transformed CBD Route 47 and Kalma Underpass into vibrant displays of patriotism, with spectacular illuminations, a symbolic flag march and exhilarating bike rallies.

The festivities commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony at CBD Punjab Complex, led by CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin and COO CBD Punjab Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (Retd). The event was followed by the “CBD Punjab Ride for Unity,” a bicycle rally that brought together citizens from all walks of life to send a resounding message of national unity and solidarity.

The patriotic spirit soared further as representatives from key government departments and authorities, including Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA), Rescue 1122, City Traffic Police, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and bikers from various clubs across Lahore, gathered at CBD Route 47 for a flag march.

Prior to the march, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Abdul Basit Siddiqui, Deputy Director Marketing CBD Punjab Usman Nadeem, and SP Model Town Ikhlaq Ahmed conducted a ceremonial flag hoisting.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin said, “CBD Route 47 is not only Lahore’s newest landmark but also a symbol of progress, connectivity, and national pride. In line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, we are committed to building a Pakistan where development, prosperity, and opportunity are within everyone’s reach. Witnessing the unity and enthusiasm reaffirms that Pakistan stands as one strong and united nation under a single flag.”

