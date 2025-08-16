Lahore witnesses gathering of peace activists

LAHORE: Lahore witnessed a significant gathering of peace activists as the South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA), alongside over a dozen civil society organizations and left parties, organized a seminar titled “Make Peace the New Normal.”

The event emphasized the urgent need to prioritize peace over war, which could be instigated by a handful of terrorists and agent provocateurs. Hundreds of activists voiced their opposition to escalating tensions and called for a permanent ceasefire, urging the resumption of comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Speakers at the seminar appealed to both governments to exercise maximum restraint and adopt confidence-building measures to de-escalate the current situation. They also warned against the potential resurgence of a far more dangerous conflict in a region where both nations possess nuclear capabilities.

A resolution passed during the event demanded the restoration of full-fledged diplomatic relations, the opening of borders, the revival of people-to-people contacts, and the resumption of trade between the two countries. The resolution also stressed the importance of engaging in a result-oriented dialogue to address longstanding disputes.

Additionally, it highlighted the grave risks of a nuclear confrontation and called upon India and Pakistan to negotiate a nuclear stabilization agreement. Among the proposals was the transformation of the Wagah-Attari border into a “peace park” as a symbolic gesture of harmony.

The participants further emphasized the need to strengthen regional unity through platforms such as the Asia-Pacific alliance, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS. They also advocated for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and progress toward establishing a South Asia Economic Union.

Prominent figures who addressed the seminar included Imtiaz Alam of SAFMA, Dr. Waseem from LUMS, Farooq Tariq of HKP, Tehseen from PIPFPD, Ms. Sabina Malik, and others.

Following the seminar, around 200 peace activists travelled in a caravan to the Wagah border, where they held a candlelight vigil. The participants lit candles at the border post, chanting slogans against both hot and cold wars; while advocating for lasting peace in the subcontinent. They waved national flags and paid tribute to the martyrs of the freedom struggle. The poignant vigil continued until 1 a.m., creating a memorable display of solidarity. However, Indian authorities did not permit peace activists from India to join the gathering at the Attari border post. Instead, Indian demonstrators lit candles in front of Jallianwala Bagh in a parallel show of support for peace.

The event underscored the growing public demand for reconciliation and dialogue, reflecting a collective aspiration to replace hostility with lasting peace in South Asia.

