Food exports stand at around $3bn: official

LAHORE: Pakistan’s food exports currently stand at around US $3 billion, with the potential to rise to US $10 billion, said Director General Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed. He was speaking to the media after attending the “Mera Brand Pakistan” Expo, organized by the Pakistan Business Forum at the Lahore Expo Centre.

The expo featured stalls of national brands and high-quality local products and continued for two days.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the DG Food Authority said that a Business Facilitation Center has been established to promote business networking and raise awareness about food safety. At this centre, food business operators are provided with guidance regarding the food industry. He added that the Punjab Food Authority is extending full cooperation to the business community in matters related to food exports.

He emphasized that through research and development, Pakistani products should be exported worldwide, and by producing goods according to international standards, exports can be significantly increased.

The DG stated that there are ample opportunities for investment and start-ups in Pakistan’s halal food export sector. He highlighted that the participation of over 200,000 people in this impactful exhibition is a great achievement. Enhancing production quality and strengthening consumer trust is the need of the hour, and there is a firm commitment to raising local brands to international standards.

He remarked that such business events serve as milestones in promoting national products and strengthening the business community. “The day is not far when our products will be recognized worldwide under the ‘Made in Pakistan’ label,” he said, adding that bringing together major brands and the business community under one platform is commendable.

The DG further said that the aim of the Food Authority is to promote a healthy lifestyle and a culture of quality food among the public, while the “Mera Brand Pakistan” Expo will play a positive role in the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, the enforcement teams of the Punjab Food Authority have lodged two FIRs against food suppliers involved in preparing fake milk and selling meat from dead goats during a crackdown carried out across the district under the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed.

Food safety teams discarded 3,000 litres of fake milk, two dead goats and two maunds of hazardous meat during the operation. They also confiscated a milk supplier’s vehicle, a supplier’s motorcycle 488 litres of oil 175kg of powder and four pumps used in the adulteration process. All recovered substandard products were discarded on the spot.

DG said that teams intercepted a motorcycle in the rural area of Dhariyan carrying dead goats to be processed as meat. A veterinary specialist examined the animals and confirmed that they had died before slaughter making the meat unfit for human consumption. Meat was discarded while the motorcycle and supplier were handed over to police.

He said that on Raiwind Road, teams uncovered a fake milk production unit manufacturing synthetic milk using powder, vegetable ghee and other prohibited substances. On site tests failed to meet the required standards. The supplier, who was caught distributing a white liquid in place of milk without maintaining essential records or documentation, was booked under five legal sections.

