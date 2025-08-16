BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-16

Post-arrest bail for 12 PTI workers granted

Fazal Sher Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday approved post-arrest bail for 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case registered against them for holding a press conference without permission from the concerned authorities and conspiring to stage a protest.

Duty judicial magistrate Imran Amir Abbasi, while hearing the post-arrest bail application of PTI workers, granted bail to 12 PTI workers against surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each in a case registered against them at Shehzad Town police station.

PTI lawyer Mirza Asim, while arguing before the court said that a baseless case had been registered against our workers. The same legal sections had previously been applied in another case registered at Lohi Bher Police Station. All the accused are students and they were not staging a protest, he said.

The court, after hearing arguments, granted bail to the PTI workers.

Meanwhile, the same court adjourned the hearing of the case registered against PTI workers in connection with the PTI August 5 protest after police failed to produce the case record before it.

Judicial Magistrate Imran Amir Abbasi, while hearing the post-arrest bail, adjourned hearing till today after he was informed that the police have not produced the record. The court expressed strong displeasure over the police’s failure to present the case record during the hearing.

Due to the non-submission of the record, arguments on the bail applications could not proceed. The case has been registered at the Lohi Bher Police Station under multiple sections.

