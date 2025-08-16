BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-16

SJC dismisses complaints against CEC, ECP members

Terence J Sigamony Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) dismissed complaints against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) – Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

According to a press release, uploaded on the Supreme Court website on Friday; “Complaint No. 532/2021/SJC, 557/2022/SJC, and 563/2022/SJC against the Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja, and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi, have been dismissed by the Supreme Judicial Council in its meetings held on 8 November 2024 and 13 December 2024.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Omar Ayub on July 27, 2024, had filed a complaint against the CEC, Raja, and the ECP members before the SJC for violating the constitutional provisions and the Supreme Court’s verdicts.

The complaint said that the ECP has violated and breached its constitutional duties, obligations and responsibilities to conduct elections honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law and to guard against corrupt practices. It requested the immediate removal of the CEC and the ECP members due to serious allegations of misconduct, including pre-poll, poll day and post-poll riggings.

It was alleged in the complaint that the CEC and the ECP members have breached Article 224 of constitution by not holding elections to the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and KPK within 90 and have also acted contrary to Article 189 in openly defying the judgements dated 01.03.2023 and 04.04.2023 of the Supreme Court directing ECP to hold elections within 90 days.

By declining to perform its primary obligation of conducting elections within the timeline devised by the Constitution, and refusing to obey the orders of the Supreme Court, ECP not only acted illegally but this proves that ECP had unconstitutional objectives to fulfill.

The ECP executed a grand scheme to disqualify former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, and removed him as chairman of PTI, thereby, disabling him from participating in politics and damaging PTI as a political party and then to “disqualify” PTI altogether from contesting the elections.

The ECP continuing with the intention of harming and damaging PTI through illegal orders, decided that the reserved seats for women and minorities shall not be given to PTI but shall be allocated to other political parties proportionately.

Along with the attempt to keep Imran Khan out of politics through illegal orders, the ECP decided to directly attack PTI and make it dysfunctional. For this purpose, ECP executed the plan to reject the Intra-Party Election of PTI and take away its symbol for the general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

