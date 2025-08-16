BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
Spot rate sheds Rs100 per maund amid slow trading

Hassan Abbas Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,300 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained limited.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,300 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,400 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,600 per maund.

Approximately, 1400 bales of Tando Adam, 1000 bales of Sanghar, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur, were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

