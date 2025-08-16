PM’s Youth Initiative: ABAD, NAVTTC launch free technical training programme

KARACHI: On the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), has launched a free technical training programme for the country’s youth. This initiative, introduced under the Prime Minister’s “Youth Initiative,” aims to equip young people with modern construction skills.

According to details, ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, in his special Independence Day message, congratulated all Pakistanis on the 78th anniversary of independence, saying that this day reminds us of the sacrifices made for freedom and the importance of unity. He expressed hope that in the coming years Pakistan would continue to grow stronger, more stable, and firmly set on the path to progress.

The ABAD chairman announced that, to mark the occasion, ABAD and NAVTTC are presenting free technical training courses to young people. A total of 500 seats have been allocated, and selected candidates will be trained in fields such as Building Electrician work, Plumbing, BIM (Building Information Modeling), and other high-demand courses. All training will be completely free of charge, with expenses borne by ABAD and NAVTTC.

He added that these courses would not only play a vital role in the country’s construction industry but also open employment opportunities for Pakistani youth in the global market. Muhammad Hassan Bakshi stated that graduates of these programs will be awarded certificates and provided with job opportunities by ABAD members, enabling them to enter professional life immediately.

He further said that this is a golden opportunity for young people to acquire technical training of international standards. In today’s world, there is a great need for skilled manpower in the construction sector, and this program will enable the youth to fill that gap.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025