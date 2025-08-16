Chehlum processions taken out amid tight security

KARACHI: Likewise other parts of the country, the bustling city remained calm and reflective on Friday as it observed the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) with faithful joining processions and gatherings to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala, recalling their unwavering courage and timeless sacrifice in the face of tyranny.

Across the country, processions were held to mark the solemn occasion. Mourners recited elegies, performed chest-beating, and carried replicas of the Alam and Zuljinah in remembrance of the martyrs.

In Karachi, the central Majlis-e-Aza was held at Nishtar Park under the auspices of Pak Muharram Hall, where Allama Shahenshah Naqvi narrated the tribulations of the Ahle-Bayt. Following the Majlis, the main procession set out from Nishtar Park at 1:00 PM and reached Imambargah Ali Raza on M.A. Jinnah Road, where Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi led the Zuhrain prayers.

The procession then followed its traditional route through Sea Breeze, Empress Market, Tibet Centre, Jama Cloth, and Lighthouse, concluding at Husaynia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar. Throughout the journey, mourning groups continued their elegy recitations and chest-beating, while mourners viewed the symbolic Zuljinah, Alam, and Tabooth. Offerings such as biryani, sheermal, sherbet, cold water, and tea were distributed, with separate refreshment stalls arranged for women.

Strict security measures were in place. Roads along the procession route were blocked with containers, and nearby markets were sealed after inspection. Walk-through gates were installed at entry and exit points, while large contingents of police and Rangers patrolled on motorcycles, in mobile vans, and in armoured vehicles. Sniffer dogs, bomb disposal units, and sharpshooters monitored the procession. More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed, Section 144 was enforced in the city, and mobile phone services were partially suspended along the route.

To protect mourners from the heat, water sprays were used, and ambulances, medical camps, and blood donation points were set up, drawing a large number of volunteers. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho also joined the procession.

In a message on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the day of Arbaeen of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) marks the victory of truth over falsehood. He noted that the message of Karbala is universal and teaches steadfastness against oppression, unity, brotherhood, and love. He added that millions of devotees from around the world walk to the shrine of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) each year, reflecting the depth of devotion to his cause.

