Marka-e-Haq 14th August Youm-e-Azaadi: Message from Asif Ali Zardari, The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

Today, as we celebrate the 78th Independence Anniversary of our beloved homeland, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistanis at home and abroad. This day is a reminder of the courage, unity, and sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan. Today, the entire nation pays homage to our founding father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their struggle and sacrifices.

We celebrate this Independence Day with a sense of renewed pride and hope. Recently, our nation has reaffirmed its strength, resolve, and unity in the face of external aggression. Our success in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a landmark moment in our history. It was a demonstration of unshakable national will, professional excellence, and united purpose. Faced with unjustified Indian aggression, Pakistan responded with clarity, courage and restraint. The world witnessed a nation that is peace-loving, but fully capable of defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This victory has given our people a sense of renewed confidence. It has lifted the morale of the people, restored faith in our institutions, and enhanced Pakistan's stature on the global stage. Today, the world sees Pakistan as a country that seeks peace but does not bow to coercion. But this moment is about more than military success. It is a reminder of what we can achieve when we are united, focused, and committed to a common goal. Let us now channel this spirit into our economic revival, educational reform,technologicaladvancement, institutional development, and environmental resilience. The same discipline, courage, and clarity that led to our recent success against India can lead us towards victory in eradicating poverty, creating opportunities for our people, and building a just and inclusive society.

On this Day, we also express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Their courage and struggle for justice and their right to self-determination remain close to our hearts. Pakistan will continue to extend its unwavering diplomatic, moral, and political support until their right to self-determination is realized.

Let this Independence Day be a turning point in our history. Let us rise beyond our divisions and stand together for a Pakistan that is built on justice, equality, faith, and service to all. May Allah be our guide and supporter.Ameen!

