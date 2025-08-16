BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
Supplements Print 2025-08-16

Marka-e-Haq 14th August Youm-e-Azaadi: Message from M. Shehbaz Sharif. Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

Today, with gratitude to Almighty Allah, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the nation on completion of 78 years of independence of Pakistan.

I pay tribute to Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the Thinker of Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who along with other resolute leaders and workers of the Independence Movement united the nation under one vision, one mission and one goal. Their relentless efforts changed the course of the history with the establishment of an independent, ideological state, thus realizing a seemingly impossible dream into a reality.

The past 78 years tell a tale of resilience, strong faith and a hope of a bright future when as a nation, we braved several difficult challenges. Despite this, Pakistan achieved a series of milestones of success and achievements in every field. From economy to sports and defence to information technology, Pakistanis with their unparalleled determination and courage have written exemplary chapters of knowledge and skills.

Pakistan’s great victory in Marka-e-Haq during the war imposed by India on 6-10th May 2025 has not only increased the significance of freedom, but has also enliven a new ambition and enthusiasm in the hearts of Pakistanis, which has amplified the joy and celebrations of the Independence Day.

With the blessings of Almighty Allah, our brave armed forces in their fight against India revived their past glory and shattered the false pride of enemy by acting as a Bunyan-um-Marsoos - a solid fortified wall. The military capability, valour and faith of our brave soldiers and air warriors forced the enemy to kneel down. We pay tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of our freedom and offer prayers for the elevation of their ranks in eternal life.

It was not merely a military conquest, but also the victory of the validation of a Two-Nation Theory, which is the foundation of our dear homeland. With same passion, we stand vigilant to defend and safeguard our national interests including water resources. While expressing our resolve to protect Pakistan's sovereignty, we as a peaceful nation, reiterate our belief in the principles of peaceful coexistence and resolving the regional and global issues through dialogue and diplomacy. India also needs to demonstrate the same will for the resolution of all disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Our government has given priority to the welfare of common man. A prominent step in this regard is a significant cut in the rates of electricity, which has provided an across the board relief to the general public and industries. As a Prime Minister, I particularly express my commitment that the government is utilizing all resources to make the country effectively meet the new economic, industrial and technological demands of the present era. Apart from these policies and programmes, the main source of strength behind the progress of Pakistan is our unity. Like military prowess, a strong and stable economy is also inevitable for an impregnable national defence and sovereignty, for which we all need to demonstrate the spirit of Marka-e-Haq and the Pakistan Movement.

On this occasion, I want to extend my sincere invitation to all political parties and segments of the society to join hands with us in strengthening our resolve to safeguard national interests. In this way, we can unitedly and collectively make our nation successful and prosper to help realize the dream of our forefathers and martyrs, which they had envisioned in the form of establishment of Pakistan.

