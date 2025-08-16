BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
Supplements Print 2025-08-16

Marka-e-Haq 14th August Youm-e-Azaadi: Message from M. Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

On this Independence Day, we pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his leadership and vision, as well as the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their countless sacrifices to secure an independent homeland for the Muslims of South Asia. Pakistan was founded on the ideals of unity, faith, and discipline, and today we stand proud as a resilient nation of over 250 million people.

Over the past 78 years, Pakistan has made significant strides in building a dynamic economy, advancing in science and technology, and contributing meaningfully to global peace and development. From our robust agricultural base to our growing IT exports, from successfully hosting important international events to launching ambitious infrastructure projects, Pakistan is steadily advancing towards a brighter future.

Recent months have witnessed the indomitable spirit of Pakistan manifested on both military and diplomatic fronts. Through Operation Marka-e-Haq, our principled, lawful, and resolute response to India’s illegal actions achieved a significant moral and political victory. By combining military preparedness with diplomatic acumen and national unity, we have demonstrated to the international community Pakistan'sunwaveringcommitment to defend its sovereignty while upholding global peace. We have reaffirmed that the Kashmir cause remains just, rights of Kashmiri people inalienable, and Pakistan’s support unshakable until justice prevails.

As we celebrate this Independence Day in Pakistan and across the globe, let us rededicate ourselves to building a stronger, more secure, and prosperous nation. Our greatest strength endures in the unity that forged our nation and in our collective resolve to uphold the principles of democracy, peace, and justice that inspired our beloved homeland's creation.

Pakistan Zindabad!

Independence Day Muhammad Ali Jinnah 14th August 78th Independence Day 78th Independence Day of Pakistan Quaid i Azam

