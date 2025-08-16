Marka-e-Haq 14th August Youm-e-Azaadi: Message from Khawaja M. Asif, Federal Minister for Defence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

I felicitate the entire Pakistani nation on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan. This day marks the culmination of the historic political struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent to establish a sovereign homeland.

The creation of Pakistan through a peaceful and democratic struggle marks an unprecedented and unparalleled chapter in history. On this day, we pay homage to leaders and workers of the Pakistan movement as well as our forefathers who rendered innumerable sacrifices for Pakistan.

Today, we need to set aside our differences and work committedly for the unity, integrity, and economic stability of the country in the face of current challenges. Our country has been blessed with abundant human and natural resources and it is our responsibility to utilize these for the welfare of our people.

We reaffirm our moral, political, and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations resolutions. Their courage and resilience in the face of adversity remains an inspiration to us all.

Today, we pay a heartfelt tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their decisive and valiant response during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. Pakistan's valiant response in broad daylight to India's cowardly aggression, and the military's swift and resolute action in the face of provocation, will be remembered in history as a chapter written in golden letters.

In a rapidly changing global security environment, Pakistan's Defence capabilities continue to strengthen, ensuring peace through preparedness and unwavering vigilance.

As we celebrate this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to work together for a stronger, more prosperous, and peaceful Pakistan. Our unity, resilience, and commitment to nation building will continue to guide us towards a brighter future.

Pakistan Zindabad

