Marka-e-Haq 14th August Youm-e-Azaadi: Message from Field Marshal Asim Munir Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) Chief of Army Staff

On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, I extend my heartiest felicitations to the entire nation. This day is a solemn reminder of the long struggle carried out by our ancestors who secured our freedom under the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. As we pay homage to our great leaders and forefathers, we also salute our martyrs and veterans whose supreme sacrifices have been instrumental in securing our freedom.

It is incumbent upon all of us to value the blessing of freedom. It is also necessary to realize that the struggle for Pakistan was not earned out only by the Muslims of the Subcontinent but the religious minorities also took an active part in Pakistan Movement, and are playing their role in national progress. Today, Pakistan is not only an impregnable citadel of Islam but is also an embodiment of interfaith harmony and religious freedom.

On the other hand, it is evident to all how Muslims in India are being treated as second and third grade citizens. At the heart of our national ethos lies Pakistaniyat—a unifying vision rooted in brotherhood, solidarity, and shared destiny. In today’s complex global environment, the survival and unity of nations depend upon concord, vigilance, and comprehensive preparedness across all domains. Pride in our regional identity and adherence to our cultural traditions is an integral part of Pakistaniyat.

However, amid the global community, only Pakistaniyat enables us to transcend divisions and chart a course towards our rightful place as a dignified nation on the international stage. In accordance with the universal principles of Islam, Pakistan seeks peace and security for all humanity. We have played an unforgettable role for promoting peace at home, in the region and across the globe.

We have paid a heavy toll in men and material in order to defeat the scourge of terrorism and will continue to strive and extend all cooperation for its eradication. Pakistan not only strongly condemned the deplorable tragedy at Pahlgam but also offered transparent international investigations. Regrettably, intoxicated in her vain pride of strength, the Indian regime displayed its conventional imprudence and attacked Pakistan, targeting civil populations and mosques.

The enemy attacks took the lives of numerous innocent citizens including children, women and elderly. In response to this naked aggression by the enemy, the Armed Forces of Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos which has gone down in history as a symbol of the valour and spirit of our Armed Forces. We thus established that wars are notwon by media rhetoric and political jugglery but by professional ability, constant readiness and national resolve.

Throughout Marka-e-Haq, the nation demonstrated unwavering solidarity with the Armed Forces, our martyrs, and their families—an enduring testament to the unshakeable bond between the people of Pakistan and their defenders. This trust is our greatest strength and most precious asset that grants us the ability to safeguard our freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.

In an era of rapidly shifting geo-strategic realities, Pakistan faces multifaceted challenges, calling for ever readiness, pragmatic understanding and professional skills. By the Grace of Allah, Pakistan Army is frilly cognizant of the conventional, unconventional and hybrid current and future challenges and possesses the requisite capabilities to meet any challenge decisively. Pakistan will continue to play a pivotal role to promote regional stability and reinforcing a security framework based on mutual cooperation. While Pakistan remains committed to peace, progress, and prosperity in the region, it will never compromise on its sovereignty or freedom. Any adventurism aimed at undermining Pakistan's territorial integrity will be met with an immediate, decisive, and resolute response. Our resolve to bring the war against terrorism to its logical conclusion remains unyielding. Let it be made unequivocally clear no one will be permitted to disrupt peace or sow chaos within Pakistan. We are fully aware of conspiracies and hostile designs that seek to aid Fitna-al-Khawarij and Fitna-al-Hindustan. All such elements will be confronted and crushed with the full force of the state—Insha'Allah.

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for our oppressed brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and their legitimate struggle for self-determination. Marka-e-Haq has brought renewed global attention to the Kashmir Issue. The only just, fair, and lasting solution lies in granting the Kashmiri people their inalienable right to decide their own future. We also express our solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, urging the international community to take concrete measures to ensure that their fundamental rights are protected.

I conclude by paying glowing tribute to the heroes of our independence struggle and saluting our martyrs whose courage, steadfastness, and faith will forever illuminate our path. I hold full confidence in the professional competence and combat readiness of the Pakistan Army. We remain resolute in our duty to defend our homeland with integrity, selflessness, and unyielding resolve. This is a time to strengthen national unity, honour the legacy of our martyrs by carrying forward their mission, and strive for a sovereign, peaceful, and prosperous Pakistan. Let us reaffirm our pledge to make every sacrifice necessary to safeguard the frontiers of our beloved country, dedicating our collective energies to its enduring stability and progress.

May Allah Almighty be our Protector and Guide.Ameen. Pakistan Army Zindabad! Pakistan Paindabad!

