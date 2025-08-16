Marka-e-Haq 14th August Youm-e-Azaadi: Message from Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

On this historic day of 14 August 2025, as we proudly celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, our hearts resonate with profound gratitude for the unwavering sacrifices of our forefathers, whose courage and determination transformed the dream of freedom into a lasting reality. This day reminds us that entire nation of Pakistan, together with our valiant Armed Forces, stands united against all challenges, including economic difficulties, and reaffirms our strong resolve to foster unity and safeguard territorial integrity of our beloved country.

Indeed, by the will of Allah Almighty, Pakistan continues on its path towards sustainable peace and stability. In today's evolving geostrategic and geopolitical environment, our adversaries strive to undermine Pakistan, both internally and externally. Yet, the nation remains steadfast, navigating these challenges with resilience while upholding its national pride with dignity.

Recently, India's unprovoked attempt to violate the sanctity of our borders under the pretext of a false flag operation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was responded with a resolute and humiliating defeat to India. As a responsible and peace loving nation, Pakistan offered neutral, transparent and credible investigation to ascertain the facts. However, India responded with blatant acts of aggression, challenging the sovereignty of our beloved homeland. In response to this unprovoked aggression, Pakistan while exercising necessary restraint, launched OperationBunyan-um-Marsoos and carried out precision strikes against all those military targets that attempted to violate the integrity of our borders. Indeed, this operation was not only a military action, it was testament to our superior strategic wisdom and unbreakable bond between Armed Forces and people of Pakistan, united in the Defence of our homeland as a strong and a resilient shield.

Today, I would like to pay my heartfelt tribute to our brave and valiant Shuhada, whose supreme sacrifices have paved way for a secure and prosperous future of Pakistan. I also take this opportunity to acknowledge the pivotal role of our younger generation and well-informed media, who remained at the forefront in countering the misinformation and disinformation campaigns launched by our adversaries, setting a profound example of patriotism and devotion to the country.

In prevailing security environment, Pakistan is encountered with multifaceted threat conundrum, primarily emanating from Indian state-sponsored terrorism in the shape of Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khuwarij. Our enemy continues its quest to destabilize Pakistan, however, every time any attempt to create internal and external instability has been valiantly foiled by our illustrious Armed Forces. Let this be known that Pakistan is a peace loving country, yet we fully remain prepared for war. Now, it depends on the enemy, which path it chooses. Regardless of India's provocative and reckless behavior, Pakistan remains a responsible nation that will continue to play its role as a responsible nuclear power in the South Asian Region. The international community must recognize, how an arrogant and conceited nuclear armed India has blatantly ignored international laws and carried out irresponsible actions that have severely undermined regional stability.

It must be remembered that sustainable peace and stability in South Asian region is not possible without the just and fair resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of our Kashmiri brethren and relevant United Nations resolutions. On this momentous day, let us reaffirm our unwavering resolve that Armed Forces of Pakistan will firmly stand in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and we will continue to extend our diplomatic, political and moral support in their relentless struggle for freedom.

Once again, we bow our heads in gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting us the priceless blessing of freedom. It is now our solemn duty to remain united and strive for the prosperous future of Pakistan. I am confident that in pursuit of this goal, Pakistan Armed Forces will always uphold the nation's trust with steadfast dedication and unwavering commitment. May Allah Almighty be our protector and bless us with strength, resolve and courage to meet every challenge with dignity and honor (Ameen).

Long Live Pakistan

Long Live Pakistan Armed Forces

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025