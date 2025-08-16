Marka-e-Haq 14th August Youm-e-Azaadi: Message from Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) Chief of Air Staff

On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, I extend warm greetings to all citizens of Pakistan.

Indeed, this day signifies an epoch-making moment in our history, reminding us of the determined struggle and supreme sacrifices of our forefathers for a separate homeland. No doubt, in their quest for freedom, the Muslims of the sub-continent stood united under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah; bravely facing the daunting challenges that came their way, and eventually achieved an independent state. While celebrating our Independence Day, we salute our illustrious forefathers and express them a debt of gratitude for their supreme sacrifices.

This year 14th August is all the more significant, as the aggressor yet again challenged the very existence of a peaceful country, little knowing about our indomitable will to fight. Alhamdulillah, in a remarkable show of unity, the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces took up the gauntlet and routed the enemy. Certainly, this resounding success was the outcome of unified approach by all elements of national power and above all Allah’s special blessings. Undoubtedly, the exemplary tri-service jointness played a pivotal role in Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-um-Marsoos, inflicting a crushing and decisive punch on the adversary, which not only ensured Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity but also stunned the entire world.

Let me share that for the first time in history, PAF conducted Full Spectrum Operations in a conflict, which was the outcome of excellent planning and well-orchestrated employment of Multi-Domain Warfare Capabilities; acquired in recent years on the strength of our aggressive modernisation and indigenization drive. I am proud that PAF once again upheld the glorious legacy of fighting the outnumbered and remained “Second to None”. I assure you that with the support of the brave people of Pakistan, PAF in synergy with Sister Services is fully prepared to thwart the nefarious designs of any adversary. On this special occasion, we pay rich tribute to Shuhada of Marka-e-Haq for their ultimate sacrifice for honour of Pakistan.

My Dear Countrymen! We, in PAF, are well-cognizant that eternal vigilance is the price of freedom and will continue to defend the aerial frontiers of our motherland at any cost for the peace-loving people of Pakistan. Indeed, we are a resolute, resilient and forward-looking nation gifted with an immense potential to do miracles and Insha Allah, will continue to uphold Quaid’s vision to make Pakistan a stronger and impregnable state.

On this happy day, we also acknowledge the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brethren who have been fighting against Indian Occupation for over seven decades and renew our pledge to continue their moral, political and diplomatic support in their just struggle for self-determination.

May Allah Almighty grant us strength and guide our efforts to defend our motherland in a manner befitting the Nation's faith and pride in the Armed Forces. (Aameen)! Pakistan Air Force Zindabad! Pakistan Paindabad!

