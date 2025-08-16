BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-08-16

Marka-e-Haq 14th August Youm-e-Azaadi: Message from Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) Chief of Air Staff

Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, I extend warm greetings to all citizens of Pakistan.

Indeed, this day signifies an epoch-making moment in our history, reminding us of the determined struggle and supreme sacrifices of our forefathers for a separate homeland. No doubt, in their quest for freedom, the Muslims of the sub-continent stood united under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah; bravely facing the daunting challenges that came their way, and eventually achieved an independent state. While celebrating our Independence Day, we salute our illustrious forefathers and express them a debt of gratitude for their supreme sacrifices.

This year 14th August is all the more significant, as the aggressor yet again challenged the very existence of a peaceful country, little knowing about our indomitable will to fight. Alhamdulillah, in a remarkable show of unity, the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces took up the gauntlet and routed the enemy. Certainly, this resounding success was the outcome of unified approach by all elements of national power and above all Allah’s special blessings. Undoubtedly, the exemplary tri-service jointness played a pivotal role in Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-um-Marsoos, inflicting a crushing and decisive punch on the adversary, which not only ensured Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity but also stunned the entire world.

Let me share that for the first time in history, PAF conducted Full Spectrum Operations in a conflict, which was the outcome of excellent planning and well-orchestrated employment of Multi-Domain Warfare Capabilities; acquired in recent years on the strength of our aggressive modernisation and indigenization drive. I am proud that PAF once again upheld the glorious legacy of fighting the outnumbered and remained “Second to None”. I assure you that with the support of the brave people of Pakistan, PAF in synergy with Sister Services is fully prepared to thwart the nefarious designs of any adversary. On this special occasion, we pay rich tribute to Shuhada of Marka-e-Haq for their ultimate sacrifice for honour of Pakistan.

My Dear Countrymen! We, in PAF, are well-cognizant that eternal vigilance is the price of freedom and will continue to defend the aerial frontiers of our motherland at any cost for the peace-loving people of Pakistan. Indeed, we are a resolute, resilient and forward-looking nation gifted with an immense potential to do miracles and Insha Allah, will continue to uphold Quaid’s vision to make Pakistan a stronger and impregnable state.

On this happy day, we also acknowledge the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brethren who have been fighting against Indian Occupation for over seven decades and renew our pledge to continue their moral, political and diplomatic support in their just struggle for self-determination.

May Allah Almighty grant us strength and guide our efforts to defend our motherland in a manner befitting the Nation's faith and pride in the Armed Forces. (Aameen)! Pakistan Air Force Zindabad! Pakistan Paindabad!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

14th August Marka e Haq Youm e Azaadi

Comments

200 characters

Marka-e-Haq 14th August Youm-e-Azaadi: Message from Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) Chief of Air Staff

Govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74pc YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories