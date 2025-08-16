BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
Supplements Print 2025-08-16

Marka-e-Haq 14th August Youm-e-Azaadi: Message from Admiral Naveed Ashraf Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) Tamgha-e-Basalat Chief of the Naval Staff

Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, we stand united and grateful on being blessed with an independent and rejuvenated homeland. This day is not merely a remembrance of the past but a powerful reaffirmation of our collective resolve to build a country that stands as beacon of peace, prosperity and justice for its citizens, embodying the profound vision of our founding fathers.

Let us recall the untiring struggle, indomitable courage and countless lives dedicated to securing a separate homeland where our dreams and aspirations could be realized. It is this foundational spirit that continues to inspire us to strive for social equity, economic growth and shared prosperity, ensuring that every individual finds dignity and opportunity within our borders.

The Independence Day is significant as the entire nation gelled together and remained steadfast in preserving our freedom against the nefarious designs of our perennial enemy. Today's celebrations remind us that freedom is preserved through sacrifices, unity and resilience. During Marka e Haq, Allah SWT bestowed us with a precious victory owing to the grit and fortitude of our valiant Armed Forces against a Machiavellian adversary. This remarkable success stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering resolve, resilience and enduring spirit of the entire Pakistani nation.

By the grace of Allah SWT, during these testing times, Pakistan Navy vigilantly guarded our maritime frontiers and remained alert and poised to respond to any misadventure at sea. Our perpetual readiness and unshakeable resolve kept the enemy at bay and ensured protection of our vital maritime interests and unhindered flow of trade.

May Allah SWT keep us in His protection and grant us the strength to ensure impregnable defence of our country and enrich the glorious legacy of our predecessors in protecting our motherland with dignity, honour and pride.

May the green flag embedded with white crescent and star always fly high with our borders secured, seas guarded and air defended from enemy's malice and rancor. Amen.

