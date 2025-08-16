BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
Supplements Print 2025-08-16

14th August Independence Day: Hamdard - pioneer in its field

Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

Hamdard was founded on this timeless principle – a commitment to serve humanity through knowledge, integrity, and the wisdom of nature by Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed.

Rooted in the science of traditional healing and guided by the needs of modern life, Hamdard bridges generations of wellness with a promise of purity and purpose. From trusted formulations to holistic remedies, every product reflects its dedication to health, balance, and well-being.

Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed’s youngest son, Hakim Mohammed Said, in Pakistan, observed that healthcare cannot be properly managed without the ‘triumvirate’ of the doctors, hakims, and the pharmacists.

That is why he took Unani (Graeco-Arab) traditional eastern herbal medicine into the modern age - along with his commitment to philanthropy. Hamdard uses modern methods of manufacture, quality control, packaging, and research.

Perhaps its most well-known product is 'RoohAfza' - a global iconic drink with many awards to its name and many more other well-known products.

In addition, it has introduced variations on the product, like 'DoodhRoohAfza' - a ready-mixed-with-milk drink - and 'Go' -- a carbonated- ready-to-drink version of it - not to mention 'RoohSindhu' inspired by Thadal, the traditional drink of the province of Sindh. Then new additions include 'RoohAfza Lemon' and 'Rooh Melon', and 'RoohSubz', each making its own impact.

Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said saw the future of Pakistan in its children. That is why he launched 'Monthly HamdardNaunehal', the most widely circulated children's magazine in the country, and also held Naunehal Assemblies, which give young voices a forum in which to be heard on important topics. The Naunehal product range not only consists of self-reliant quality products, but help to give self-reliance to nervous young mothers: There's 'Naunehal Herbal Gripewater', 'Naunehal Colic Drops', 'Naunehal Nappy Cream', 'Naunehal Baby Soap', 'Naunehal Toothpaste' (bubble gum), 'Naunehal Chest and Foot Rub', and 'Naunehal Baby Oil'.

Another top brand is 'Hamdard Safi', and a whole range of personal and beauty care products, such as 'Safi Facial Mask', 'Safi Face Wash' (Neem and Aloe Vera), and 'Safi Acne Cream'.

Hamdard's Pharmacopoeia of Unani formulations number over 500, adapting local manufacturing to modern global standards.Hamdard's countrywide network of free Matabs or clinics, as well as free Mobile Dispensaries, each with a registered Hakim, offer free diagnoses even where hospitals are out of reach, and provide herbal medicines at reasonable costs.

All profits are used to run various educational institutions and philanthropic endeavours, all over the country.

Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said played an active role in getting global organizations, like The World Health Organization (WHO), to recognize Alternative Medicine as a real and relevant fact. Pakistan is a country where it is fully active. In addition, Hakim Said also introduced a forum where different practitioners could gather and hold conferences and share ideas -- all in an effort to modernize and make scientific traditional eastern herbal medicine.

Today, Hamdard continues to uphold its legacy of healing by combining time-honored herbal knowledge with modern innovation. With a steadfast focus on purity, efficacy, and ethical practices, the company remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals around the world. As it moves forward, Hamdard remains committed to its mission of delivering trusted wellness solutions rooted in nature and guided by tradition.

Independence Day Hamdard Independence Day of Pakistan 14th August 78th Independence Day

