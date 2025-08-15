Two people injured in shooting near mosque in Sweden, police say

STOCKHOLM: Two people were injured on Friday in a shooting near a mosque in the Swedish city of Orebro, police said in a statement, adding that the case was being investigated as attempted murder.

Both victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters. He declined to comment on the extent of their injuries.

Public broadcaster SVT reported, citing an unidentified eyewitness, that one person was shot shortly after leaving the mosque following Friday prayers.

In February, ten students and teachers were killed in a shooting in Orebro, some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm, in what became Sweden’s deadliest gun attack.