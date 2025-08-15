BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s IOC buys 2 million barrels of US WTI crude for October, sources say

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 05:06pm

SINGAPORE: State refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has bought two million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery, three trade sources said on Friday.

It purchased the cargoes from Mercuria at a premium of $2.80-2.90 a barrel to dated Brent, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

India’s IOC buys 7 million barrels US, Mideast crude after Russian oil pause

IOC recently snapped up crude from the United States, Canada and the Middle East as U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on India for purchases of Russian oil ahead of talks with President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.

India Indian Oil Corp IOC WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

India’s IOC buys 2 million barrels of US WTI crude for October, sources say

Pakistan, US vow to advance new trade agreement, boost trade & investment

Pak-US cooperation in fight against terrorism to yield positive results: security czar

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

Rupee sees 6th successive gain against US dollar

Rights groups sue German ministers over deportation of Afghans from Pakistan

Pakistan keen to enhance trade, people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh: PM Shehbaz

Aurangzeb orders swift launch of skills bond, farmers scheme, and fan replacement programme

KAPCO appoints Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed (retd) as chairman

Big drop in diesel price likely

Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories