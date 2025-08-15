India’s IOC buys 2 million barrels of US WTI crude for October, sources say

SINGAPORE: State refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has bought two million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery, three trade sources said on Friday.

It purchased the cargoes from Mercuria at a premium of $2.80-2.90 a barrel to dated Brent, they added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

India’s IOC buys 7 million barrels US, Mideast crude after Russian oil pause

IOC recently snapped up crude from the United States, Canada and the Middle East as U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on India for purchases of Russian oil ahead of talks with President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.