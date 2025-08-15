EV bike sales surge to record high despite infrastructure challenges

Despite a challenging road infrastructure, sales of Electric Vehicle (EV) motorbikes have been gaining momentum among people from all social strata in the country.

According to well-placed local market sources, approximately 15,000 units were sold in a single month of July 2025 by some 45 two- wheeler companies amid initiatives being taken by both provincial and federal governments to promote EVs and reduce environmental pollution.

Breaking it down annually, 2,000 EV units were sold in 2022. This figure went up to 6,000 in 2023 and jumped to 33,000 a year later. Between January to July 2025, 57,800 units have been sold. The figure is expected to touch 100,000 by the end of this year.

Reportedly, companies have scaled up EV production to 7,000 units per month from January this year as more and more people choose EV bikes over fuel-driven ones.

Some of the more popular brands are Evee, Metro and Vlektraare, offering various variants with advanced features, including anti-theft alarms, safety breakers, tubeless tires and above all motor and battery warranty to attract customers.

EV prices vary from Rs180,000 to Rs300,000 and from Rs350,000 to Rs600,000 depending on the category.

Their popularity has risen despite the higher prices compared to traditional bikes, reportedly causing concern among gasoline market leaders of motorbikes.

Talking to Business Recorder, Hamza Asad, director of Sales & Marketing Evee Co, said the government must continue the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-2026 till 2030 with a view to supporting the newly-established EV industry in the country. On top of that, the government must focus on user-cum-industry friendly policy, he said.

He said competition between EV and gasoline bikes can be healthy, and gave the example of EV bike consumption in China, which hit 40 million annually. The sector efficiently uses 90% graphene battery and 10% lithium battery.

“The local road infrastructure is really a challenge in both EV and gasoline bikes while customers are usually price sensitive. EV bikes are a bit expensive but there is no maintenance charges including oil changing, tuning and the like each month,” he said.