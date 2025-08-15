BML 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.8%)
FCCL 50.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.22%)
FFL 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
GCIL 28.41 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (7.53%)
HUBC 158.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.61%)
KEL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
MLCF 85.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
NBP 147.40 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.01%)
PAEL 42.82 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.82%)
PIAHCLA 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
POWER 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
PPL 179.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-2.11%)
PREMA 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
PRL 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
PTC 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SNGP 117.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.46%)
SSGC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
TREET 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
TRG 56.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.82%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,980 Decreased By -14.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 42,146 Decreased By -244.8 (-0.58%)
KSE100 146,781 Increased By 251.6 (0.17%)
KSE30 44,919 Increased By 63.2 (0.14%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-US cooperation in fight against terrorism to yield positive results: security czar

  • LoGerfo says Pakistan is a strategically vital country
BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2025 04:01pm
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo

In a meeting with US Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday said positive outcomes will emerge from Pakistan-US cooperation in fight against terrorism, while the counterterrorism dialogue will help in formulating a joint strategy.

The development came as the US official called on the interior minister in Islamabad. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, and the federal interior secretary were also present on the occasion.

LoGerfo congratulated Minister Naqvi and the Pakistani people on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

Pakistan, US vow to advance new trade agreement, boost trade & investment

During the meeting, both sides agreed to enhance Pak-US cooperation in various areas including counterterrorism, border security, and narcotics control.

They also agreed to make the exchange of information more effective in the fields of counterterrorism and anti-narcotics.

“Bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States have witnessed significant improvement since President Donald Trump took office,” said the interior minister. President Trump’s sincere efforts for global peace are commendable, he added.

Moreover, he said: “Transparency, mutual trust, and cooperation are prominent features of Pak-US relations.”

The security czar emphasised this is the best time to strengthen bilateral ties across all sectors. He also welcomed the US designation of banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as global terrorist organisations.

US to explore cooperation with Pakistan on critical minerals, hydrocarbons

Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives in recent terrorist attacks, LoGerfo described Pakistan as a strategically vital country.

The US coordinator for counterterrorism on August 12 called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

He briefed FM Dar on the discussions held during the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue.

The foreign minister encouraged sustained and structured bilateral engagement on counter-terrorism between both countries, as a vital contributor to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Comments

200 characters

Pak-US cooperation in fight against terrorism to yield positive results: security czar

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

At least 23 killed as torrential rains wreak havoc in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP

Rupee sees 6th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan keen to enhance trade, people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh: PM Shehbaz

Aurangzeb orders swift launch of skills bond, farmers scheme, and fan replacement programme

KAPCO appoints Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed (retd) as chairman

Big drop in diesel price likely

Gold price per tola sheds Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Trump will seek to squeeze Ukraine ceasefire deal out of Putin at Alaska summit

Read more stories