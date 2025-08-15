BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
Pakistan keen to enhance trade, people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh: PM Shehbaz

  • Premier emphasises maintaining the momentum in advancing bilateral ties
BR Web Desk Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 02:02pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) in a meeting with High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan on August 15, 2025. Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) in a meeting with High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan on August 15, 2025. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said Pakistan was keen to enhance trade and people-to-people contacts with Bangladesh.

PM Shehbaz said this as he received High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan for a courtesy call in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the growing engagement between Pakistan and Bangladesh across various domains.

While fondly recalling his warm and productive interactions with Dr Mohammad Yunus, the chief advisor of Bangladesh, including their last meeting in Cairo on the margins of the D-8 Summit in December 2025, he expressed satisfaction at the revival of various bilateral mechanisms between the two sides.

Ishaq Dar to visit Dhaka on 23rd

He stressed upon the importance of maintaining this momentum to carry forward their bilateral ties. He emphasised that bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and cultural spheres needed to be further strengthened.

Noting the desire of the leadership of both countries to strengthen bilateral ties, the Bangladesh high commissioner briefed the premier on various steps being taken by both countries to facilitate travel, trade and connectivity. He also expressed his desire to continue working hard for further strengthening of the historic bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

PM Shehbaz wished High Commissioner Iqbal success in his assignment, while assuring him of full support in the discharge of his responsibilities, and expressed confidence that his tenure would continue to witness positive developments in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.

