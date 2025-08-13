BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Dar to visit Dhaka on 23rd

Naveed Siddiqui Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 07:27am

ISLAMABAD: In a major diplomatic development, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Ishaq Dar is scheduled to visit Dhaka on August 23, 2025 to further strengthen bilateral political and trade relations, it was reliably learnt on Tuesday. The Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan neither confirmed nor denied the expected visit of the DPM.

According to sources, Dar will travel to Bangladesh on 23-24 of August where he will meet senior leadership of the country to discuss several issues including diplomatic, trade and investment.

DPM is visiting Dhaka on the special invitation extended by Bangladesh’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Touhid Hussain.

Sources revealed that originally Dar’s visit was scheduled for 27–28 April but was postponed due to regional tensions following the April 22-Pahalgam incident and Pak-India clashes.

