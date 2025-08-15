BML 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1%)
Business & Finance KAPCO (Kot Addu Power Company Limited) 35.91 Increased By ▲ 1.07%

KAPCO appoints Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed (retd) as chairman

BR Web Desk Published 15 Aug, 2025 01:44pm

Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) has appointed Lt. General Muhammad Saeed (retd) as the company’s new chairman and director.

The listed IPP disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We have to inform you that Lt. General Muhammad Saeed (retd) has/been appointed as chairman/director with effect from 2025-08-15 in place of Lt. General Sajjad Ghani (retd),” read the notice.

Last month, KAPCO received shareholder approval to sell its Gas Turbines GT-3 and GT-4, along with associated components, to Rizwan Steel (Private) Limited for Rs800 million.

It shared that Shahab Qader Khan, Chief Executive and/or Adolf Anthony Rath, company secretary, are authorised to dispose of the plant and machinery and to act on behalf of the company.

Incorporated in Pakistan on April 25, 1996, as a public limited company, KAPCO’s principal activities are to own, operate and maintain a multi-fuel-fired power station with fifteen generating units with a nameplate capacity of 1,600 MW in Kot Addu, Punjab.

On June 27, 1996, following international competitive bidding by the Privatisation Commission Government of Pakistan, the company was privatised.

In February 2005, the Privatisation Commission (on behalf of WAPDA) sold another 18% of WAPDA shareholding in the Company to the General Public and the Company became listed. The Company is currently listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

