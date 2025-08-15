BML 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 89.30 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.49%)
DCL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
DGKC 185.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.1%)
FCCL 50.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.54%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.33%)
HUBC 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.24%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
KOSM 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.6%)
MLCF 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
NBP 146.98 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.72%)
PAEL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.8%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 14.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 181.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.22%)
PREMA 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.24%)
PRL 31.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.81%)
PTC 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
SNGP 118.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.16%)
SSGC 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
TPLP 9.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TRG 56.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.2%)
BR30 42,279 Decreased By -111.5 (-0.26%)
KSE100 146,971 Increased By 442 (0.3%)
KSE30 44,995 Increased By 139.6 (0.31%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

At least 23 killed as torrential rains wreak havoc in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP

  • Cloudbursts, floodwaters, landslide, blocked roads have paralysed daily life
BR Web Desk Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 01:32pm

Cloudbursts, heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc across various areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming the lives of at least 23 people and injuring dozens others in one day, Aaj News reported.

Cloudbursts, lightning strikes, overflowing streams, floodwaters, landslide, and blocked roads have paralysed daily life in various parts of the country, particularly affected the north.

Destruction in Azad Kashmir

The devastation caused by torrential rains, landslides, and flash floods in Azad Kashmir continued for a third consecutive day. Roads and bridges have been destroyed, cutting off land access to several areas.

In Tehsil Naseerabad of Muzaffarabad, a cloudburst caused flooding in the Sacha stream, sweeping away a family of six, all of whom were killed. Another young man’s body was recovered from a dam near Pallandri, where a woman also died and another was injured.

Flash floods kill 312, 740 injured since June 26

In Bagh, a vehicle carrying tourists was swept away by a flood but, fortunately, the tourists were rescued in time. A bridge over the Machhara stream and four shops in Jhelum Valley were washed away.

At Ratti Gali in Neelum Valley, 500 tourists were stranded at a base camp. Four individuals trapped in the Poonch River were rescued.

The Muzaffarabad-Abbottabad Road was blocked due to a landslide, cutting off access to important routes including Jhelum Valley, Hattian Bala, and Leepa Valley.

Due to the risk of more landslides and flooding in rivers and streams, all public and private educational institutions in Azad Kashmir have been closed for two days.

Devastation in Gilgit-Baltistan

Cloudbursts caused severe destruction in Gilgit-Baltistan as well. In Ghizer, the death toll from flooding rose to 11, with 6 bodies recovered. Roads to Shandur and Deosai have been blocked at multiple points. The Ashkuman and Yasin tehsils have been completely cut off.

In Diamer, two people were swept away by floodwaters. Flash floods affected dozens of villages in Skardu, Kharmang, and Shigar, destroying homes, crops, orchards, and electricity poles.

Floods have blocked Ashkuman Road at eight different locations, and the road to Deosai is also destroyed, leaving many tourists stranded.

Due to flash floods, landslides, and mudslides, local residents are struggling to survive and protect themselves.

Aggravating conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Bajaur, lightning strikes killed five people, and several mud houses were destroyed.

In Lower Dir’s Lal Qila Maidan, the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Suri Pow village, killing five people and injuring four others.

The deceased include two boys, two girls, and a woman. The injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Abdul Rehman, nine people, including women and children, were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams and locals managed to recover them, he said.

In Buner, heavy rains caused waterlogging in Gokand and Peer Baba, with schools flooded and homes submerged. One house was swept away. In Gokand, eight children drowned in floodwaters; one woman also drowned during the storm, and her body was later recovered.

In Khairabad, Mansehra, a mother and daughter died when their house’s roof collapsed due to rain.

In Abbottabad, a matric student drowned while crossing a rain-swollen stream. Another student and a teacher were injured. In Swat, a man died due to a collapsed roof.

Rescue operations have begun in flood-hit areas, and authorities are using all available resources to relocate affected people to safer locations. The army and other agencies are also involved in relief efforts.

Situation in other parts of country

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the Meteorological Department, Sindh, including Karachi, is likely to receive heavy rains between August 18 and 23.

Additionally, India has released water into the Chenab River, causing a flood situation at Head Marala. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a flood alert for rivers, and a high-level flood threat has also been issued for the Jhelum River.

flash floods Floods in Pakistan heavy rains in Pakistan rains in Punjab landslide in Gilgit Baltistan Himalayan flood

Comments

200 characters

At least 23 killed as torrential rains wreak havoc in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP

KSE-100 crosses 147,000 as Moody’s upgrade improves investor mood

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Oil maintains gains ahead of Trump-Putin summit

USA tariff opens up new pharma export avenues

Big drop in diesel price likely

Trump and Putin to spar over Ukraine peace and arms control at Alaska summit

Call option: Askari Bank to redeem Rs6bn TFCs early

Pakistan Refinery to shut down plant for ‘approximately 15 days’

MoF gives the conditional go-ahead

Read more stories