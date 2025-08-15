At least 23 killed as torrential rains wreak havoc in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, KP

Cloudbursts, heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc across various areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming the lives of at least 23 people and injuring dozens others in one day, Aaj News reported.

Cloudbursts, lightning strikes, overflowing streams, floodwaters, landslide, and blocked roads have paralysed daily life in various parts of the country, particularly affected the north.

Destruction in Azad Kashmir

The devastation caused by torrential rains, landslides, and flash floods in Azad Kashmir continued for a third consecutive day. Roads and bridges have been destroyed, cutting off land access to several areas.

In Tehsil Naseerabad of Muzaffarabad, a cloudburst caused flooding in the Sacha stream, sweeping away a family of six, all of whom were killed. Another young man’s body was recovered from a dam near Pallandri, where a woman also died and another was injured.

Flash floods kill 312, 740 injured since June 26

In Bagh, a vehicle carrying tourists was swept away by a flood but, fortunately, the tourists were rescued in time. A bridge over the Machhara stream and four shops in Jhelum Valley were washed away.

At Ratti Gali in Neelum Valley, 500 tourists were stranded at a base camp. Four individuals trapped in the Poonch River were rescued.

The Muzaffarabad-Abbottabad Road was blocked due to a landslide, cutting off access to important routes including Jhelum Valley, Hattian Bala, and Leepa Valley.

Due to the risk of more landslides and flooding in rivers and streams, all public and private educational institutions in Azad Kashmir have been closed for two days.

Devastation in Gilgit-Baltistan

Cloudbursts caused severe destruction in Gilgit-Baltistan as well. In Ghizer, the death toll from flooding rose to 11, with 6 bodies recovered. Roads to Shandur and Deosai have been blocked at multiple points. The Ashkuman and Yasin tehsils have been completely cut off.

In Diamer, two people were swept away by floodwaters. Flash floods affected dozens of villages in Skardu, Kharmang, and Shigar, destroying homes, crops, orchards, and electricity poles.

Floods have blocked Ashkuman Road at eight different locations, and the road to Deosai is also destroyed, leaving many tourists stranded.

Due to flash floods, landslides, and mudslides, local residents are struggling to survive and protect themselves.

Aggravating conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Bajaur, lightning strikes killed five people, and several mud houses were destroyed.

In Lower Dir’s Lal Qila Maidan, the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in Suri Pow village, killing five people and injuring four others.

The deceased include two boys, two girls, and a woman. The injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Timergara.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Abdul Rehman, nine people, including women and children, were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams and locals managed to recover them, he said.

In Buner, heavy rains caused waterlogging in Gokand and Peer Baba, with schools flooded and homes submerged. One house was swept away. In Gokand, eight children drowned in floodwaters; one woman also drowned during the storm, and her body was later recovered.

In Khairabad, Mansehra, a mother and daughter died when their house’s roof collapsed due to rain.

In Abbottabad, a matric student drowned while crossing a rain-swollen stream. Another student and a teacher were injured. In Swat, a man died due to a collapsed roof.

Rescue operations have begun in flood-hit areas, and authorities are using all available resources to relocate affected people to safer locations. The army and other agencies are also involved in relief efforts.

Situation in other parts of country

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the Meteorological Department, Sindh, including Karachi, is likely to receive heavy rains between August 18 and 23.

Additionally, India has released water into the Chenab River, causing a flood situation at Head Marala. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a flood alert for rivers, and a high-level flood threat has also been issued for the Jhelum River.